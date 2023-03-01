Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys exit playoffs after cold shooting

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area tracksters complete final indoor events

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls topple Titans, on to semis

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys send Bees home, Tigers are next

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls survive tough test to move on in playoffs

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls top Miners to advance to quarterfinals

Lehi Sports

Three Falcons medal at state wrestling

Lehi Sports

Pioneers earn seven medals at state wrestling

Lehi Sports

Lehi drill team gets awards in Florida

Lehi Sports

Skyridge boys earn 6A swim title

Lehi Sports

Published

29 mins ago

on

The Lehi boys basketball team struggled to find the hoop during Wednesday night’s quarterfinal game against No. 14 Orem (15-10) while the Tigers shot very well. The net result was a 50-58 loss that sent the Pioneers home for the season.

Lehi junior guard Cooper Lewis finished with 31 points including four triples and junior forward Grayson Brousseau added 10 points but the rest of the team only contributed a combined nine points. The Pioneers shot 39 percent for the game, well below their season average.

By contrast, Orem converted 50 percent of their attempts for the evening and also outrebounded Lehi 31-24. The Tigers move on to face No. 7 Timpview (17-8) in the semifinals on Friday. Alta also advanced to the semifinals, so three of the final four teams are from Region 8.

Follow the tournament results for Lehi-area teams all week at lehifreepress.com and check out next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for a complete roundup of tournament action.

