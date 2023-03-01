Lehi girls upset by Dons to end season

The No. 4 Lehi girls basketball team struggled with foul trouble as well as shooting in their quarterfinal matchup against No. 21 Spanish Fork (12-12) and fell to the Dons 41-46 to end their participation in the 5A playoffs.

The Pioneers started well behind the hot hand of junior guard Addy Scrivner and owned a 19-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter. However, Spanish Fork almost doubled them up in the second period and closed the gap to a single point by halftime.

In the pivotal third quarter, Lehi only netted six points and the Dons got 10 to take the lead by one possession. The Pioneers stayed in it and kept fighting to the end but could never quite get over the hump.

Scrivner finished with 19 points but had to sit a lengthy period in the second half with four fouls. Junior wing Kinly Fauxscored 12 points but the rest of the team combined for just 10. Lehi finished the season at 17-7.

Spanish Fork plays No. 1 Springville (22-2) on Friday in the semifinals.