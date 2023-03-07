Dr. Ronald Baird partners with Lehi birth center

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

This year Birthing Your Way announced the partnership of their on-site DO (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), Ronald L. Baird, D.O. For Utah, having an on-site DO at a birth center is a new concept and the first of its kind. All the staff at Birthing Your Way hope to provide an excellent experience for expectant parents.

Baird’s history includes the delivery of thousands of babies in his private practice. He became known as “the out-of-hospitaldoctor.”

“Midwives started calling. They would call after complicated deliveries. I would go to the home to help them, assisting with triage,” said Baird.

Though criticism ran rampant during that time, Baird’s spiritsremained high, “My take is that a high percentage of out-of-hospital deliveries happen without complication. A lot of people are going to do them anyways, so why not educate and help them determine if it is a wise decision?” added Baird.

Dr. Baird got his undergraduate training at Brigham Young University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry. He did medical training in Kansas City, Missouri, and after completing his internship and residency, he became board certified in family medicine in 1998. Baird has practiced the full scope of family medicine for several years, including delivering babies, pediatrics and adolescent medicine.

Baird has a clear vision for the coming years, “My goal is to offer more education to patients. The power should lie with the patient, not with hospital boards. Birthing Your Way can give them that power–give it back.”

Regarding the birth experience, Baird said, “I want people to know it doesn’t have to be black and white. Having a practitioner in the birth center, you get the best of both worlds.Birthing Your Way offers free consultations and different planscatered to what works best for the patient. We’ve got the full range of options.”

Birthing Your Way, located at 394 W Main Street Suite 206, has been serving residents of Lehi since 2007. For more information, call 801-796-2229