Spirit of Excellence Awarded to Sergeant Lily Southwick

Earlier this year, Sergeant Lily Southwick of the Lehi Police Department was honored by the Alpine School District for her outstanding work as a School Resource Officer (SRO) Coordinator during National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.

Southwick oversees the SROs assigned to junior high and high schools in Lehi City. An SRO is a sworn law-enforcement officer who oversees safety and crime prevention in schools. The officers work closely with school administrators to create a safer environment.

“Sergeant Southwick has been an officer at Lehi Police Department for 17 years. Before that, she worked as a volunteer with the Lehi Fire Department. She has spent the last eight years as a School Resource Officer and the last four years as a supervisor. She supervises four other SROs and splits her time working at Willowcreek Middle School and Lehi Junior High,” said Lieutenant Chad Ray with the Lehi Police Department.

“Sergeant Southwick is an asset to the police department and the city of Lehi. She develops good relationships with those she works with, including the students. She is always happy to help students with their problems. Sergeant Southwick is a mentor for other officers, especially new female officers. Her dedication toLehi City is appreciated,” added Ray.

The Alpine School District Director of Operations, Eric Woodhouse, said, “Sergeant Southwick is a perfect example of the excellent work our SROs perform daily throughout the district. Everyone who knows her knows of her dedication to making schools safer places. She is constantly looking for ways to improve not only school safety protocols but also district protocols. She is watchful for areas of vulnerability in a school and works hand-in-hand with administrators to solve these areas. She is so good at building positive relationships with students, staff, and administration and meeting the needs of elementary schools in her area- which is above and beyond her duties. She’s a perfect example of so many excellent SROs throughout the district, and it was a pleasure to recognize her for her efforts.”

David Stephenson, Executive Director of External Relations and Communication for Alpine School District, added, “Sergeant Southwick has worked with students in Lehi schools for many years and is a perfect example of the excellent work our SROs perform daily. She builds positive relationships with students, staff, and administrators and helps keep our schools safe. We are so grateful for Lily and the other incredible SROs who serve our schools.”

Southwick’s commitment to the students and the schools in Lehi is commendable as she exemplifies the “Spirit of Excellence” award she received from the Alpine School District.