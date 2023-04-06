Kadee Jo Jones honored as communications professional in New York City

Ragan Communications and PR Daily celebrated the 2023 Top Women in Communications Awards honorees at a luncheon in New York City. The impressive women honored represent female communications leaders who are mentors to future generations and hold truth to power when necessary.

Kadee Jo Jones, former Miss Lehi, Miss UVU, and Lehi High School alumni, was honored as a “Top Women in Communications” by Ragan Communications and PR Daily. Jones was honored alongside women from all over the country,doing notable work in communications across various industries.

The Ragan Awards profile for Jones reads, “Kadee Jo Jones rose quickly at Crumbl through her dependability, vision and willingness to mentor, earning her recognition in the Rising Stars category of Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards,” as per their website.

“Kadee Jones is so deserving of this award with Ragan Communications and PR Daily! One of the most strategic professionals I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. From Hawaiian Business trips to cleaning up 4 am events, Kadee always shows up ready to work and does so with class,” Grace Oldroyd of Crumbl Cookies posted.

Jones was the former PR manager for Crumbl Cookies and iscurrently the Executive Administrator to the CEO. Jones has a background in public relations, was a former writer for the Lehi Free Press and has earned an MBA from Western Governors University.

Jones posted on LinkedIn about being an award recipient, “I am honored to be a part of a company that gives me so many opportunities to practice what I have learned as a communications professional. I am thankful for this honor and all those who helped me to get here.”