Alpine School District adopts 2024-2025 school calendar with August 15 start

The Alpine School District Board of Education voted to adopt the 2024-2025 school calendar on Tuesday after the calendarcommittee submitted two options. The calendar committee includes teachers, parents, students and administrators.

The Board’s primary decision was whether to start on August 21, 2024, and conclude the school year the Friday after Memorial Day or start the school year on August 15, 2024, and wrap up the school year on May 23, 2025, the Friday before Memorial Day.

The board decided on concluding the school year before Memorial Day; this has been one of the top priorities for teachers in past district surveys, so school will start August 15, 2024.

“The nice thing about this calendar year is Christmas and New Year’s fall on Wednesdays. Every time we send out a survey, the number one priority is a full two-week Christmas Break, including three weekends. So, we’re excited this calendar will accomplish that,” said district spokesperson David Stephenson.