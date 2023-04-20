Lehi teachers and staff receive ASD RISE Awards

The Public Relations Department at Alpine School District (ASD) is often notified of inspiring stories about staff and teachers who go above and beyond to educate and serve students in ASD. To reward these dedicated employees, ASD implemented the RISE Awards program during the 2022-2023 school year. RISE stands for Remarkable, Inspiring, Selfless, and Encouraging.

Mountain Point Medical Center sponsors the RISE Awards program. Nominees are recognized at their respective schools, and each month, a few are selected for ASD Board recognition during its meeting at the District Office.

“We have received more than 780 nominations this school year so far. Each month we select approximately 60 nominees to be featured on the webpage. We feature two recipients in our biweekly All About Alpine newsletter every two weeks. These recipients are also invited to attend a monthly school board meeting where the four awardees are recognized for their accomplishments. Mountain Point Medical Center sponsors the program,” said David T. Stephenson, Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the District.

Any ASD employee that meets the RISE standards may be nominated for the award. Students, parents, fellow employees, and others are encouraged to make nominations. Nominations can be made at ASD RISE Awards.

Several teachers and staff from Lehi City schools have been nominated this school year. March and April’s nominees include the following:

• Amy Cottle, Eaglecrest Elementary; teacher

• Barbara Green, Eaglecrest Elementary; librarian

• Emily Walton, Lehi Elementary; teacher

• Jen Terry, Liberty Hills; teacher

• Jaden Taylor, Meadow Elementary; teacher

One of Taylor’s student’s parents said, “Mrs. Taylor goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She makes sure each student is heard and feels special. She takes time out of her schedule to go to extra-curricular activities students are involved in. She is the best!” Chantelle Paramore, a school parent, nominated her.• Analee Knutti, Sego Lily Elementary; teacher

“Mrs. Knutti is a fun, kind, and loving teacher. She is always trying out different strategies and ways to teach her students. She is always doing her best no matter what,” said Knutte’sstudent, Austyn Brown.

• Matthew Guinn, Lehi Junior High; teacher

• Daniel Morris, Viewpoint Middle; teacher

• Kalynn Webb, Viewpoint Middle; teacher

• Margo Ungricht, Willowcreek Middle; teacher

• Mitchell Jorgensen, Willowcreek Middle; teacher

One of Jorgensen’s students said, “He is my favorite teacher. He makes class fun and interesting. He encourages us to do our best.”

• Kristen Cornelson, Lehi High; teacher

• Emily Duncan, Lehi High; teacher

“She truly cares for her students and makes an effort to get to know and understand them,” said Sarah Blair-Ramos, one of Duncan’s students.• Sonya Cuff, Skyridge High; student advocate

“Sonya is a very positive member of the Skyridge High School family. She has been a student advocate for five years. Sonya always has a smile and kind words for students and other staff members. She cares about her students so much that they see her as their “mother at school.” Because of Sonya’s personal care, countless students have improved attendance, study habits and behavior. She has been a strong motivating force for many students who felt like giving up to stay engaged in school and graduate,” said district employee Lynn Meek, who nominated Cuff.

• Aaron Andersen, Skyridge High; teacher

• Shaylee Nielsen, Skyridge High; teacher

• Jesse Lewis, Skyridge High; teacher

• Kyoko Jensen, Skyridge High; teacher

Stephenson said, “The employees’ exemplary work does not go unnoticed, and we appreciate all who join us in recognizing their efforts to impact students throughout the district positively.”