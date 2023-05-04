Connect with us

Lehi Business

Momentum Climbing to host local business market this month

Lehi Business

Remodeled Kohler’s launched as Pioneer Market

Lehi Business

Lehi dojo wins big at national karate competition

Lehi Business

Lehi’s Ninja Playground offers acceptance, friends and fun

Lehi Business

Dr. Ronald Baird partners with Lehi birth center

Lehi Business

Council approves new family crisis center

Lehi Business

Main Street assisted living facility purchased by AHC, a Larry H. Miller Company

Lehi Business

Carvana landlord lists Lehi location for $7.7 million

Lehi Business

Lehi local brings first Houston TX Hot Chicken to Utah

Lehi Business

Texas Instruments selects Lehi for expansion; creating 800 new jobs

Lehi Business

Momentum Climbing to host local business market this month

Published

8 hours ago

on

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

Momentum Indoor Climbing will soon be hosting a local business market for residents of Lehi and its surrounding areas. Set to take place in mid-May, the market is sure to see plenty of local vendor participation.

Beyond the market offerings themselves, there will also be food, fun and games for all the family. Come prepared for grilling, a prize drawing and free tote bags. 

Momentum Indoor Climbing was established by a trio of friends who were passionate about climbing. Their vision came together in late 2006, and in early 2007 they had their first grand openingin Sandy, Utah.

Since then, their business has grown into several different locations across the state and has spread into some neighboring states as well. 

Starting out as a local business itself, Momentum opens its doors to local businesses hoping to connect with others. Whether you are buying, selling, or just viewing, the market is set to take place on Wednesday, May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Momentum Lehi, 401 S. 850 East.

For more information, check out their website at: https://momentumclimbing.com/.

Advertisement

Come ready to see what local business owners have to offer, and perhaps win a little something too.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *