Momentum Climbing to host local business market this month

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

Momentum Indoor Climbing will soon be hosting a local business market for residents of Lehi and its surrounding areas. Set to take place in mid-May, the market is sure to see plenty of local vendor participation.

Beyond the market offerings themselves, there will also be food, fun and games for all the family. Come prepared for grilling, a prize drawing and free tote bags.

Momentum Indoor Climbing was established by a trio of friends who were passionate about climbing. Their vision came together in late 2006, and in early 2007 they had their first grand openingin Sandy, Utah.

Since then, their business has grown into several different locations across the state and has spread into some neighboring states as well.

Starting out as a local business itself, Momentum opens its doors to local businesses hoping to connect with others. Whether you are buying, selling, or just viewing, the market is set to take place on Wednesday, May 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Momentum Lehi, 401 S. 850 East.

For more information, check out their website at: https://momentumclimbing.com/.

Come ready to see what local business owners have to offer, and perhaps win a little something too.