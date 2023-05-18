Nori Sushi Bar & Grill, fresh, delicious Japanese fare

Keros Lowder | Lehi Free Press

Trying a new sushi restaurant can be an intimidating venture. Will the prices be exorbitant? Will the fish be fresh? Will the ginger be that gross pink stuff out of a plastic jar? Those are just a few questions that come to mind when choosing a new spot for Japanese fare. Thankfully Nori Sushi Bar & Grill answers all those questions correctly.

Located at 821 West State Street in American Fork, Nori is a small, but not cramped, sushi bar with a fresh feel and solid menu. There are not too many items to overwhelm, but plenty of options for picky eaters. The decor is modern but welcoming, with a nice traditional sushi bar and plenty of seating for about 40-50 people. On our visit during peak lunch hours, Nori was nearly full, but service didn’t lag at all. A friendly staff was eager to seat us and take our drink orders.

Scanning the menu, you’ll find all the standard sushi bar fare with tasty-looking appetizers and plenty of traditional and special rolls. We settled on a lunch Bento Box with grilled salmon, a special “Playboy Roll,” and a pair of miso soups. The entrees were great. Plenty of flavor in the roll with noticeably fresh ingredients. Even the pickled ginger that comes as a palette cleanser seemed sweeter and more flavorful than average.

As our meal wound down, we were asked if there was anything else we would like. I made a custom request for a seared salmon nigiri with spicy mayo, and the chef quickly obliged. Again, the flavor was buttery and wonderful. I could have eaten about five more of them!

Overall, the lunch experience at Nori was fantastic. They also have a special late-night menu for those cravings right before bedtime. Sometimes it’s difficult to find a solid sushi option along the Wasatch that doesn’t break the bank, but Nori is affordable (the bento box was $13, and the playboy roll was about $14) and delicious.