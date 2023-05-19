Falcon boys lacrosse ends season

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team finished the Region 4 schedule in sixth place. The Falcons played one more non-league contest, a one-goal loss, to end the regular season with a 4-11 record. They won their tournament opener but then lost to the top-ranked team to conclude their year.

April 25: American Fork 17, Skyridge 8

The Falcons gave a good effort in the home loss to the Cavemen. Sophomore goalkeeper Colton Tueller made 18 saves in the contest.

Junior midfielder Jace Anderson scored three times and made one assist while senior attacker Cooper Manning added three goals to lead the way for Skyridge.

Sophomore attacker Tevan Ward made one goal and one give and senior midfielder Jackson Andrus made the other score while junior midfielder Dawson Yates had an assist.

Freshman midfielder Cabell Buechner also made a give, collected 10 ground balls and won 11 faceoffs.

Junior defender Harold Knuteson led in takeaways with four.

Advertisement

April 28: Corner Canyon 19, Skyridge 1

The Chargers won big at their place, starting with a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and continuing to build from there. Anderson made the lone goal for the Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Tueller and sophomore Jaxton Hansen each took a half in the net and made six and seven saves, respectively. Buechner picked up five ground balls and won six faceoffs.

May 2: Pleasant Grove 13, Skyridge 6

On the road, the Falcons scored two goals in the first quarter, three in the second and one in the third in their loss to the Vikings. Hansen went the distance in the net and made 12 saves.

Junior attacker Issac Battista tallied two goals and one assist while Anderson scored twice and Manning contributed one goal and one give. Andrus also hit the target once.

Junior defender Gunner Hessing scooped up six ground balls and senior defender Kadyn Wiltbank got three takeaways.Buechner collected four ground balls and won eight faceoffs.

May 4: Westlake 14, Skyridge 5

Advertisement

This contest was close in the first and final quarters, but the Thunder earned a 10-2 scoring edge in the middle two periods to win going away. Hansen tallied 11 saves between the pipes.

Yates scored twice, Anderson had one goal and one give, and Manning provided a point as well. Buechner grabbed four ground balls, made four takeaways and won three faceoffs. Yates added three ground balls and three takeaways.

May 12: Herriman 10, Skyridge 9

The Falcons trailed by just one at the half but that turned out to be the difference as the teams dueled even through the rest of the contest. No additional information was available for this game.

May 16: Skyridge 11, Clearfield 8

The Falcons were assigned the No. 16 seed in the final RPI standings and were matched against No. 17 Clearfield (5-12) in the first round of the 6A state tournament. They got off to a solid start with a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed after that, though the score remained close.

May 18: Corner Canyon 19, Skyridge 0

The reward for the victory in the first round was a date with No. 1 Corner Canyon (13-2), the defending 6A state champion, and the Falcons weren’t able to put anything together against the powerful Chargers. They finished the season with a 5-12 overall record.