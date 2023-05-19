Falcon girls lacrosse eliminated

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team split their final league games to end the Region 4 schedule with a 5-5 mark and tied for third place with Pleasant Grove. The Falcons then played three more non-region contests and lost them all to finish the regular season with a 6-10 overall record.

They earned a big victory in the opening round of the 6A state tournament but exited the playoffs after falling on the road in the second round.

May 2: Pleasant Grove 8, Skyridge 7

The Falcons played the Vikings close from start to finish in this exciting game. Junior goalkeeper Eliza White made 20 saves to help keep her team in the contest.

Junior midfielder Kacee Kelley scored three times, snagged three ground balls and led the team in draw controls with six in a good balanced effort from her.

Junior midfielder Aubree Cox hit the target twice while junior midfielder Kylianna Haws and junior Chloe Hammond added one goal apiece. Senior Dylan Layton got four ground balls and caused two turnovers.

May 4: Skyridge 12, Westlake 8

White made four saves in a game where they helped assure the positive outcome at home. Freshman midfielder Tessa Jamisonled the attack with five goals while Layton and Kelley boarded two each and Ludlow and Cox one goal apiece.

Kelley also collected four ground balls and Haws got the most draw controls with seven.

May 6: Davis 12, Skyridge 10

The Falcons trailed 3-7 after the first half, and although they outscored the Darts 7-5 after the break, they couldn’t quite overcome the slow start. White had seven saves between the pipes to keep it close.

Layton scored four times and made two assists while Jamison added three goals and two gives to the totals for the day. Junior attacker Hadley Orcutt scored twice and Cox made one goal and one assist in the effort.

Kelley snagged three ground balls and caused two turnovers and senior defender Olivia Coleman got three ground balls as well. Layton tallied six draw controls and Haws got five.

May 8: Herriman 16, Skyridge 5

The Falcons weren’t able to generate enough offense on the road to balance the Mustang attack despite White’s 13 saves.

Layton got two goals while Ludlow, freshman attacker Cumorah Peters and senior attacker Bryton Coltharp netted one apiece. Kelley and Coleman picked up five ground balls per player. Kelley and Layton each caused three turnovers and Coleman two. Haws made three draw controls.

May 11: Mountain Ridge 17, Skyridge 6

The Falcons were outscored 12-2 in the first half. They played much better after the break but weren’t able to reduce the deficit. No additional information was available for this contest.

May 16: Skyridge 20, Layton 5

The Falcons were awarded the No. 13 seed in the final RPI rankings and got to play at home in the opening round of the 6A state tournament. They easily bested the No. 20 Lancers (0-17) to earn the right to advance. No additional information was available for this contest.

May 18: Herriman 18, Skyridge 9

The Falcons then had to hit the road for a game against the No. 4 Mustangs (13-3), a team they had lost to just 10 days earlier. They played them a little closer this time but scored only half as many as the opponent in each period. Skyridge ended the year with a 7-11 overall mark.