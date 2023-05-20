Lehi and Skyridge sports playoffs update

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Leh-area high school still have five teams playing in their respective state tournaments entering the final week of spring competition.

Who’s done?

Lehi softball, boys soccer and boys lacrosse; Skyridge boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse.

Who’s left?

Skyridge Baseball

Season record to date: 19-5-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

Advertisement

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A

Next contest: May 22

Progress: After sitting out the Regional round, the Falconseliminated #16 Davis (12-18) in two games to advance to bracket play, which will use the double-elimination format and will be located at UVU. Skyridge faces #8 Pleasant Grove (15-11) at 11 a.m. The Falcons will play again the next day at 7 p.m. if they win and at 1:30 p.m. if they lose. Skyridge was 2-1 during the Region 4 season against the Vikings. Play continues through May 27.

Lehi Baseball

Season record to date: 20-6 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 5A

Next contest: May 22

Advertisement

Progress: The Pioneers got a bye in the Regional round and then coasted past #13 Cottonwood (17-11) in the Super Regional round in two games. Lehi is now matched against #5 Viewmont(21-5), which eliminated #12 Payson (16-10) in the Super Regionals in three games. The contest is set for 1:30 p.m. at BYU. If they lose, the Pioneers will play again the next day at 1:30 p.m. If they win, the game will be at 7 p.m. Lehi did not play the northern Vikings this year. Bracket play at BYU continues through May 25. The best-of-3 final will be at UVU on May 26-27.

Skyridge Boys Soccer

Season record to date: 12-5-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 6 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A

Next contest: May 23

Progress: The Falcons got a pass in the first round and then defeated #11 Bingham (8-7-0) and upset #3 Fremont (14-4-0) to advance to the semifinals. Next up is a familiar foe, #7 Pleasant Grove (11-6-0), which eliminated #2 Davis (12-3-0) in the quarterfinals. The squads each won a league game in their earlier meetings this season. The match will be played at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman with a designated start time of 2:30p.m. The championship game is scheduled for America First Field (formerly Rio Tinto Stadium) on May 25 at 5 p.m. Region 4 teams have claimed three of the final four spots in the tournament; the other is unbeaten, top-ranked Lone Peak.

Skyridge Softball

Advertisement

Season record to date: 24-3 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A 

Next contest: May 22

Progress: The Region 4 champion Falcons watched the Regionalround and then eliminated #14 West Jordan (10-13) in two games in the Super Regionals to advance to the bracket playrounds, which use a double-elimination format and will be contested at the Cottonwood softball complex. Skyridge next takes on #7 West (16-4) on Field 4 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Win or lose, the Falcons will play again at 12:30 p.m. that same day. Games continue through the next day there, then move to Gail Miller Field at Brigham Young University on May 25 and 26 for the best-of-3 final.

Lehi Girls Lacrosse

Season record to date: 18-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 5A

Advertisement

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 5A

Next contest: May 20

Progress: The Pioneers had a bye in the first round and advanced to the quarterfinals with a solid win over #18 Bonneville (6-11). In this afternoon’s contest, they’ll host #7 Wasatch (11-4) at 1 p.m., a team they haven’t seen this season. The semifinals are Tuesday at Westminster College and the championship game is Thursday at 8 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Advertisement
