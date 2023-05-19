Pioneer boys lacrosse edged out by Lions

The Lehi boys lacrosse team completed the Region 8 season with a 3-1 mark and ended up in third place with an 8-4 league record. The Pioneers were seeded No. 12 in the final RPI standings but ended their season with a close loss in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday (May 16) to finish at 9-8 overall.

May 2: Lehi 14, Orem 5

The Pioneers started out with three goals in the first quarter, then added two in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth on the way to a big win. The Tigers got one score in the second period and didn’t get the others until the final period.

Junior goalkeeper Tyler Dajany collected nine saves in his complete game. Senior attacker Maka Havea led the onslaughtwith eight goals and one assist. Junior midfielder Hyrum Jensenscored twice and junior attacker Justice Cooper added a goal and a give.

Senior midfielder Mason McWhorter led in ground balls with seven while senior midfielder Denen Fowler tallied four ground balls, two takeaways and 11-of-15 (73%) faceoffs won.

May 5: Alta 19, Lehi 3

The Hawks laid it on thick at home as they built a 6-1 advantage in the initial quarter and added more goals every period to get the runaway win. Dajany was under constant pressure and managed 19 saves but that was only half of the shots taken against his net.

Havea found the target twice while Cooper made the other goal and collected seven ground balls. Fowler won 10 faceoffs.

May 9: Lehi 12, Timpanogos 6

The third quarter was the difference in this contest, which was close for a half. The Pioneers boarded three goals in the first and added one more in the second, but the Timberwolves scored four times in the second period to tie things up.

Lehi responded with five goals in the third quarter and only yielded one to build a lead that the visitors were unable to overcome. Dajany tallied 16 saves to help secure the outcome.

Havea scored seven times and made one assist in the effort. Senior midfielder Ethan Adamson added three goals and one give while Cooper contributed one score, three assists and four ground balls. Fowler scored once and assisted once along with six faceoffs won.

Senior midfielder Ashton Ivie scooped up six ground balls and won 7-of-9 (78%) faceoffs. Sophomore defender Kaiden Fiedlerpicked up five ground balls and McWhorter made three takeaways.

May 11: Lehi 17, Mountain View 7

The Pioneers got started early with a 7-0 advantage after the first period and never looked back. The Bruins couldn’t stop Havea, who hit the net 11 times and gave two assists while Adamson set up his teammates for success 12 times.

Cooper added four goals and two gives with four ground balls. Fowler made two assists, grabbed eight ground balls and collected 10 faceoffs. Ivie added two gives and won 6-of-8 (75%) faceoffs. Sophomore attacker Zxander Stanbroughclaimed eight ground balls. Dajany had four saves in the win.

May 16: Payson 7, Lehi 5

The Pioneers started the season with a home loss to the No. 21-seeded Lions and ended it the same way with a close contest in the first round of the 5A state tournament. Additional information was unavailable.