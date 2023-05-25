Two quick goals sink Falcon boys in soccer title try

After a 30-minute lightning delay, the tournament Cinderella team, No. 12 Syracuse (13-7), scored back-to-back goals in less than two minutes and then held off the determined Falcons for the rest of the match to win the 6A boys soccer title Thursday evening in Sandy.

The No. 6 Skyridge boys soccer team collected the silver trophy and finished the season with a 13-6 record. They played hard throughout the contest but were unable to hit the net.

“We couldn’t find our timing and just didn’t finish,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “These are really good kids on and off the field. We only lose six seniors, so we were very young. We’ll learn from this experience and build on it for next year.”

