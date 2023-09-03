Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

August 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 85 (161)



Average home price: $699,603 ($579,208)

Median home price: $580,000 ($497,210)



Average days on the market: 47 (29)

Average square feet: 3,103 (2,605)

Most expensive home sold: $1,801,928 / 7 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 6,217 sq. ft. / .23 acres

Least expensive home sold: $310,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,254 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 135 (existing homes) and 85 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 49

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com