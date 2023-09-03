Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

Local News

Oregon felon arrested in Lehi shooting

Local News

Locals choose favorites for historical marker sites

Local News

Pressurized irrigation water source confirms link to E. coli cases in Lehi

Local News

First waterwise award presented to Lehi family

Local News

Lehi Police see rise in small, motorized vehicle crashes, offer safety tips

Local News

Five.12 Foundation delivers weekend meals for local students in need

Local News

Mayor presents new city flag designs; Council seeks public input

Local News

Utah County Health Department announces E. Coli outbreak from irrigation water

Local News

Recent survey suggests Utahns against allowing increase in e-cigarette nicotine levels

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2023

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 85 (161)

Average home price: $699,603 ($579,208)

Median home price: $580,000 ($497,210)

Average days on the market: 47 (29)

Average square feet: 3,103 (2,605)

Most expensive home sold: $1,801,928 / 7 bedrooms / 6.5 baths / 6,217 sq. ft. / .23 acres

Least expensive home sold: $310,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,254 sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 135 (existing homes) and 85 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 49

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *