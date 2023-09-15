LHS spikers split matches in busy stretch

The Lehi volleyball team played eight matches in one week as they participated in the Utah Valley Invitational tournament with their first league matches on either side of the three-day event. The Pioneers posted a 4-4 record during this stretch, bringing their overall mark to 5-9.

Sept. 6: Westlake 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers pulled out an extra-point first set 26-24 but then dropped three straight to the Thunder 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 in their first Region 3 match. Junior outside hitter Isabella Loftin led the effort with 11 kills and also had two aces, two solo blocks, 13 digs and 24 serve-receives.

Senior outside hitter T’Kiya Brewer added seven kills and 24serve-receives and senior libero Kodi Brems served three aces, made 27 digs and tallied 17 serve-receives. Senior middle blocker Brylee Earl made six kills while senior setter Alexis Atkin provided 24 assists.

Sept. 7: Mountain Ridge 3, Lehi 0; Timpview 3, Lehi 1

On the first day of the UVI tournament, the Pioneers were swept by the Sentinels 25-18, 25-20, 25-21 in a solid effort.

Loftin had six kills and two aces, Brems had 13 digs and 22 serve-receives, Atkin had 13 assists and junior defensive specialist Kamree Mills added 15 serve-receives.

Next up were the Thunderbirds. Lehi played with determination and kept it close until the final game, eventually bowing 25-27, 25-22, 22-25, 17-25.

Loftin had a great hitting outing, laying down 17 kills with a 43.6 percent success rate along with 21 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Irene Susanna had eight kills and Brewer had seven. Brems added 21 digs and 22 serve-receives while Atkin made 23 assists.

Sept. 8: Lehi 3, Riverton 2; Lehi 3, Cedar Valley 0

The Pioneers reversed their fortunes on the second day, winning both of their matches. Lehi topped the Silverwolves in a barn-burner 25-17, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-10.

Loftin tallied 13 kills with an impressive eight aces, three block-assists, 12 digs and 21 serve-receives. Brewer added 12 kills and 19 serve-receives while Brems added two aces, 26 digs and 16 serve-receives.

Atkin contributed 35 assists and 11 digs. Senior middle blocker Daniela Madden posted five kills and four combined blocks and Susanna made seven kills.

In the second contest of the afternoon, the Pioneers won the first two sets 25-21, 25-17. However, the Aviators put up a good fight in the third game and it took a superlative effort from Lehi to finally prevail 33-31. Brewer led the attack with 12 kills, 14 digs and 14 serve-receives.

Earl had seven kills and Loftin added six kills and 20 serve-receives. Sophomore setter Brooklyn Sivert served four aces and made 14 assists. Madden, Susanna and sophomore opposite Annika LeBaron had two blocks each.

Sept. 9: Manti 3, Lehi 0; Lehi 3, Riverton 2

The Pioneers split the twin bill on the third day, falling to the Templars but once again topping the Silverwolves in another marathon match.

Manti earned a comfortable sweep 25-15, 25-17, 25-18. Brewer and Susanna each had seven kills, Brems made 15 digs, Atkin had 21 assists and Loftin led in serve-receives with 23.

In another thriller with the Silverwolves, Lehi eventually prevailed in the first two sets 27-25, 27-25 but then dropped the next two 21-25, 17-25. They managed to fight hard enough to win the tiebreaker 15-13 to secure the victory.

The two big hitters for the Pioneers had to carry the load for the team effort. Loftin finished with 19 kills, three aces, 16 digs and 31 serve-receives, while Brewer added 17 kills, five aces, 11 digs and 20 serve-receives.

LeBaron added seven kills and Susanna had six. Brems tallied 19 digs and 16 serve-receives and Atkin served up 44 assists. Mills pitched in 15 serve-receives.

Sept. 12: Lehi 3, American Fork 2

The Pioneers had a crazy see-saw match with the Cavemen. They won the first game comfortably 25-15 but couldn’t put anything together in the second one and lost 6-25.

They prevailed in a close third set 25-22 but American Fork rallied to win the fourth game 25-21. The tiebreaker was a close contest too, but it eventually went Lehi’s way 15-12.

Loftin spearheaded the attack with 15 kills, six aces, 11 digs and 22 serve-receives. Brewer had six kills and Earl five. Brems had 20 digs and Atkin added 19 assists. Mills made 14 and Brewer 11 serve-receives, respectively.