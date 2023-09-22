Falcon girls volleyball sweeps three R3 foes

The Skyridge girls volleyball team opened the league season by winning three straight matches by shutout in the past two weeks.The Falcons have run their record to 16-0 and sit atop every state ranking.

Sept. 6: Skyridge 3, Pleasant Grove 0

The Falcons beat the highly-ranked and very talented Vikings 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 on the road. Sophomore outside hitter Kylie Buttars led the way with 13 kills and 10 serve-receives while senior outside hitter Taylah Kaufusi provided 12 kills and two solo blocks.

Skyridge was very good at the net in this match, which contributed materially to the victory. The team posted 11 blocks. Senior middle hitter Cala Cooper had eight kills plus seven block-assists and senior middle hitter Elle Mccandless made six block-assists.

Junior libero Mary Nahinu led in digs with 11 and had 16 serve-receives. Senior outside hitter Neriah Perez also had 16 serve-receives. Senior setter Jasmine Mataira and senior setter Myka Christensen tallied 13 assists apiece.

Sept. 12: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Falcons had to work hard to get this win as two of the sets required extra points, but Skyridge ultimately prevailed on their own court 25-20, 26-24, 28-26.

Advertisement

The home squad used a lot of players in this match, spreading 36 kills among 15 offensive players. Buttars was tops with eight plus nine digs and nine serve-receives. Cooper made six kills and so did Perez, who also had three aces, seven digs and 13 serve-receives.

Nahinu added six digs and 11 serve-receives. Senior libero Tiana Mariner had five digs and 10 serve-receives. Christensen picked up 25 assists. Mataira had five digs and six assists.

Sept. 19: Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

The visiting Cavemen also put up notable resistance but the Falcons continued their Region 3 sweeps with a 25-23, 25-14, 24-21 victory.

Buttars posted 10 kills, 10 digs and 12 serve-receives. Nahinu served for nine straight points in the first set and finished with four aces, 10 digs and 19 serve-receives.

Senior middle hitter Isabella Freeman had seven kills and three block-assists. Perez contributed six kills with seven serve-receives. Christensen made 16 assists and Mataira had nine. Cooper tallied five block-assists and Mccandless had four.