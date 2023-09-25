Lehi hires boys volleyball coach

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Kolby Shewell to the position of head boys volleyball coach. The Utah High School Activities Association added boys volleyball to the spring lineup of sanctioned sports beginning with this school year.

“Coach Shewell is the ideal person to develop our boys volleyball program in this, its first year,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “He brings a strong knowledge base to the program and has a great passion for the game.”

Shewell has been playing volleyball since he was 5 years old. When he was growing up, his aunt was the head volleyball coach at Uintah High School, so he spent a lot of time in the gym playing with the team, going to camps, and gaining a love for the sport.

“After playing basketball at Uintah High for four years, I helped form a boys club volleyball team my senior year,” he said. “We traveled out to Timpview High School weekly to compete in the Utah Valley league.

“My team won the championship that year. I made the All-Star team that traveled to Louisville, Kentucky and competed in the Boys National Tournament,” he added.

After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he played two years on the Utah Valley University men’s club team. In 2007, he led his squad to a third-place finish at Nationals and was selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Since 2008, Shewell has been a volleyball referee for the recreation leagues in Murray and Vernal. Since 2017, he hasbeen a boys club coach at Club V Volleyball in Lindon. His present 14U team is nationally ranked in the top 20.

Shewell’s daughter Avery graduated from Lehi High School in 2022 and was a three-year All-State standout for the Pioneers. She’s currently playing at UVU, where she was named WAC Freshman of the Year last season.

This year, she’s started every match and played in every set to date. She’s the team’s leading scorer by far with 202.0 points and has registered 165 kills and 20 service aces in 13 contests.

“I am really excited to run the boys volleyball program at Lehi and help more boys to play volleyball at a high level,” Coach Shewell said.