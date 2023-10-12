UVU Professor Greg Jackson’s popular stage production coming to Noorda Center

UVU professor and Lehi resident Greg Jackson has taken his passion for teaching history to the next level by creating and producing a live-on-stage production called “The Unlikely Union” that is being performed to sold-out audiences across the country. The show will make its only Utah appearance November 10 and 11 in the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on UVU campus.

Adapted from his top-ranked podcast, “History That Doesn’t Suck,” the apolitical show weaves defining moments in American history (1754-1865) into a thrilling narrative of the struggle and triumph of a young nation to form, define and reform itself. Jackson’s podcast routinely tops the Apple and Spotify history charts, with over 150 episodes published and more than a million downloads each month.

Armed with a doctoral degree, a guitar and a sense of humor that made his podcast rocket in popularity, Jackson takes his audiences on a theatrical journey from the American Revolution through the Civil War in the engaging multi-media show.

“In this stage show, you’ll hear from familiar and lesser-known people from the past, passionately pursuing a revolutionary idea; an idea that almost wasn’t and has nearly died a thousand deaths: that audacious idea of a union of American states. It’s about people setting aside differences to unite as something greater, even in the face of true existential crisis – the Civil War,” said show director Dossie McCraw.

Jackson has received standing ovations for “The Unlikely Union” across so-called “red and blue” states including Tennessee, New York, Colorado and Montana.

Jackson’s expertise in history has also led him to appear on History Channel documentaries, other major history podcasts and radio. He served as a historical consultant for the podcast, American Elections: Wicked Game, and has appeared in various History Channel series. Jackson also serves on the Lehi Planning Commission.

Tickets for Jackson’s only Utah performances of “The Unlikely Union” live on stage at UVU’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on November 10 and 11 can be found at uvu.edu/thenoorda or by calling 801-863-7529.