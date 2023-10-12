RAGE Fitness to host “Pink Party” fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

Local cancer survivor and fitness coach Carly Buckner is hosting a “Pink Party” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month, taking place this Saturday, October 14, from 8-10 a.m. at RAGE Fitness in Lehi, located at 288 East Main Street.

Almost exactly a year ago, Buckner was diagnosed with stage two invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer at 38 years old—the same age her mother was when she was diagnosed with and passed away from ovarian cancer.

“I’ve always been a fighter, and this wasn’t going to change that,” said Buckner. “I am happy to say that this experience has transformed my life for the better. As I have endured surgeries and radiation this last year and am about to finish this process with my final surgery this month, I can now say I am a survivor. Still a fighter, but now I get to help others fight.”

That’s why she organized this fundraising event. Access to the event is $10 and includes a circuit training fitness class led by Buckner and a raffle ticket to win prizes donated by local businesses. The fitness class will take place from 8-9 a.m., followed by food, socializing and a raffle from 9-10 a.m.

All proceeds will go to another local breast cancer survivor who now gives back to the community by creating baskets for breast cancer patients. Attendees who wear pink, the breast cancer awareness color, will receive an additional raffle ticket for free. More raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each.

“Seeing all the amazing people who were there for me through my fight inspired me to give back using my talents,” said Buckner. “I have lived and breathed health and fitness my whole life. It’s always been a love and passion of mine.”

Buckner believes her love for fitness gave her the strength to get through the past year of treatments. She also studied and passed the testing required to become a personal trainer through the last year. She is welcoming new fitness training clients now.

Advertisement

“My goal is to give hope to those facing a similar trial and use my talent to give back. So, I’m throwing this ‘Pink Party’ to give back and raise awareness that health and fitness can also give hope,” Buckner said.

Additional information can be found on Buckner’s Instagram, @CoachCarlyBuckner. If you cannot attend this event in person but still want to donate, you can do so through Venmo @CoachCarlyBuckner or PayPal @CoachCarlyBuckner.