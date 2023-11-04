The spirit of Lehi showcased at Youth Entrepreneur Market

In a busy room of the Lehi Legacy Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, youth entrepreneurs from around town set up booths to offer their products to the community. The room had about 40 vendors, ranging in age from 8 to 15, eagerly awaiting customers.

The fourth annual Youth Entrepreneur Market is the brainchild of Charlee Linford, Lehi Legacy Center’s program coordinator, who started the market in 2020 to provide an outlet for Lehi’s youth to use their creativity and skills.

The market is held on the first Saturday in November and provides young vendors with a table and chairs for an $11 registration fee.

“The purpose of this market is to allow youth to experience a day in the business world as an entrepreneur and share their talents with our community. We are hoping this experience will be used as a learning opportunity where they can evaluate their product and their business. Through this real-world business experience, children will be given the opportunity to practice their communication, math, and presentation skills,” said the program offering.

Ingenuity was on full display at the event, with vendors selling everything from homemade suckers and shaved ice to origami and stickers.

The next generation of entrepreneurial spirit was especially prevalent with a young girl who was selling holiday cards under the name Little Hill Creations. This young girl was engaging potential customers by bringing them to her table, showing samples and closing deals — I even bought 2 pop-up Christmas cards from her.

Those interested in participating in the market next year can find more information and register at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/legacy-center in Aug. 2024.