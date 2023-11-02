Texas Instruments breaks ground on Lehi campus expansion; to create 800 new jobs

Rendering of early plans for Texas Instruments’ next 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fab, next to the company’s existing fab, in Lehi, Utah.

On a crisp November 2 morning, elected officials from around the state converged in Lehi for the groundbreaking ceremony of Texas Instruments’ Lehi campus expansion. The Dallas, Texas based company announced the expansion of a 300-millimeter semiconductor wafer fabrication plant in February with plans to create 800 new jobs in Lehi and an economic investment of $11 billion, the largest investment in Utah history. The current operation that sits in east Lehi currently employs over 1,100 workers.

The historic event held on the Texas Instruments site was attended by Governor Spencer Cox, Texas Instruments CEO Haviv IIan, Alpine School District Superintendent Shane Farnsworth, State Legislators Cory Maloy and Brady Brammer, all three Utah County Commissioners, the entire Alpine School District Board of Education, and Lehi City Councilors Paige Albrecht and Paul Hancock.

“We’re proud to begin the next era of semiconductor manufacturing and to start putting a lot more silicon in the Silicon Slopes,” said CEO Haviv IIan to kick off the ceremony.

“We have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. At this groundbreaking, we take an important step in our company’sjourney to expand our manufacturing footprint in the United States. Our investment in Lehi, along with the anticipated CHIPS and Science Act, put Lehi in a unique position to provide a reliable supply of analog and processing chips well into the future,” continued IIan.

In 2022, The United States Congress passed a $280 billion bill called the CHIPS and Science Act to incentivize developing and manufacturing microchips in the United States. The legislative package offered more than $52 billion in grants and a 25% tax credit for companies investing in microchip plants in the U.S. like Texas Instruments’ expansion in Lehi.

The new plant will produce tens of millions of chips each day while being powered by 100% renewable energy and will recycle water at twice the rate of the existing facility.

“This happened because Lehi is an incredible place. It’s a very strong community. It happened because visionaries decades ago believed in this place and a project like this. $11 billion doesn’t just fall out of the sky, it happened because people decided to invest in this property many years ago, people who made some real sacrifices and people who may have made some politically divisive decisions at the time. Those decisions have paid off in droves by blessing families and communities for generations,” said Gov. Cox in his remarks.

“This is more than just some new jobs and more than creating chips for computers. This is also about national security and bringing supply chains back to the United States, away from our adversaries who want to do us harm,” continued Cox.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, currently led by Ryan Starks, used Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) to secure the Texas Instruments expansion. The EDTIF will give Texas Instruments a 30% tax savings for 20 years if they meet the criteria of creating at least 50 jobs with a salary of at least 110% of the county average, and invest significant capital into Utah. The EDTIF tax break also requires that the company must have had a competing offer and opportunity to build or expand in a different state.

Texas Instruments has also committed a $9 million donation to Alpine School District to improve STEM educational offerings for students and educators.

“Texas Instruments presence in our community will have a significant impact for years to come. We’re especially grateful for the generous donation to the Alpine School District. It represents the largest donation ever received by the district. This gift will further our efforts to achieve our vision for learning,” said Alpine School District Superintendent Shane Farnsworth.

“This significant gift to Alpine will provide student and teacher resources. Additional STEM offerings and teacher professional development. We are firm in our resolve to push these resourcesto the classroom level where they will make the most significant impact,” concluded Farnsworth in celebrating the collaborations between the district and Texas Instruments.

Construction on the new facility will be underway in the coming days and the company hopes to be producing chips in the plant by early 2026.