UVU and MTECH reach agreement to shorten time to associate’s in business management

Planning for Utah’s future workforce needs, Utah Valley University (UVU) and Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) signed an innovative agreement, creating a path for MTECH graduates in HVAC, electrical, plumbing and welding to earn an associate’s degree in business management at UVU in half the time.

The agreement gives MTECH graduates in the four areas 28 UVU credit hours toward a two-year business degree, which will cut the time to graduation in half. The program is available to students who graduated from MTECH in 2023 or later.

“This exciting partnership will greatly benefit our students with a clear pathway to further their education and expand their career opportunities,” said Clay Christensen, MTECH president. “There is no doubt that combining technical skills with business management knowledge gives our students an advantage in an increasingly competitive job market.”

Many MTECH students in these apprenticeships have expressed a desire to eventually run their own businesses in their areas of expertise. The new system will provide a faster and more efficient path toward a degree, giving students crucial coursework in accounting, marketing, management and other key competencies for managing a business.

“UVU and MTECH are building Utah’s workforce by giving students diverse opportunities to gain relevant skills, knowledge and credentials for the 21st century,” said Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University. “Our partnership exemplifies UVU’s commitment to collaborate with others to prepare students for success in work and life.”

The UVU program will be available both in-person and online, providing flexibility for students to choose the learning format that best suits their needs.

The partnership is an example of UVU and MTECH’s efforts to provide students with clear educational pathways that save time and money. UVU has 16 articulation agreements with MTECH, including pathways for the Associate in Applied Science degree in technology and the Associate in Science in nursing (ASN) degree.

For more information about the associate degree in business management at UVU and the opportunities available to MTECH students, visit uvu.edu or contact the UVU Admissions Office at admissions@uvu.edu.