Falcon girls hoops notch two wins

The Skyridge girls basketball team earned a pair of comfortable victories in non-region action last week.

Dec. 12: Skyridge 60, Riverton 38

The Falcons were in control from the beginning in this contest. They held the Silverwolves to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters and increased their own production as they went along.

Skyridge finished the first period ahead 12-9 and increased the margin to 26-18 at the break. It was 43-31 by the end of the third quarter and the Falcons finished strong with a 17-6 scoring edge in the final stanza.

The home squad got a big boost in this game from senior guard Payton Newbold, who netted seven triples in the contest shooting at a 70-percent clip. Junior guard Merceius Mili scored12 points including two baskets from long distance along withsix rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Junior guard Lillian Meyer posted eight points while senior guard Shae Toole made seven points with six boards, four assists and two steals as well. Sophomore forward Ellah Oeser added five points with 11 rebounds. Senior guard Jada Smith and senior forward Sadie Buttars grabbed four boards apiece.

“Today it was Payton Newbold’s day to shine,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “She was 7-of-9 from behind the arc. I was so proud of her because her minutes have been sporadic, but she has put in extra work and stayed ready for her opportunity.”

Dec. 14: Skyridge 59, Herriman 44

This was a competitive matchup in the initial and ending periods, but the Falcons dominated the middle two quarters with a 29-16 scoring edge to secure the victory. It was 15-12 at the end of the first quarter but the advantage bloomed to 29-19 after two and Skyridge never looked back.

Toole knocked down a couple of treys and finished with 20 points. Oeser added 12 points, Buttars had eight, Mili posted seven and Newbold dropped in six.

“This was the most complete game we have played this season,” Nielsen said. “We were really happy with the way the girls are starting to come together and gel.

“Shae Toole had another solid all-around game and really got us off to a strong start,” she continued. “What was most satisfying to see was that almost everyone who played scored and found a way to contribute. We have a lot of room to grow but we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Falcons now have a 6-1 record. They have one game scheduled this week and then don’t play again until January.