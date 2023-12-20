Lehi girls hoops goes 3-1 in busy stretch

The Lehi girls basketball team picked up a close win at home before heading south for games on three consecutive days. They won the first two but dropped the final one on short rest.

Dec. 12: Lehi 43, Payson 39

The Pioneers had a close contest at home against the Lions. They trailed by one point by the end of each of the first two quarters, 12-13 and 18-19, respectively, after a low-scoring second round. Lehi managed to outshoot the visitors 25-20 after the break to come away with the narrow victory.

Senior guard Addy Scrivner carried the scoring load for the Pioneers, knocking down a pair of triples and 8-of-10 charity shots on the way to 20 points. She also had six rebounds and a couple of steals.

Senior post Kaleigh Freeman added eight points, and senior guard Sammi Love scored seven points with four boards. Senior guard Hadlie Warren made six assists and two steals while senior post McKinly Faux got three rebounds.

Dec. 14: Lehi 54, Hurricane 42

The Pioneers got off to a fast start against the Tigers, building a 19-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter, led by seven points from junior forward Ellie Hill. Lehi was up 30-18 heading to the locker room.

The teams went back-and-forth in the second half but ultimately dueled even at 24 points apiece to account for the final margin. Scrivner sparked the effort with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and a block.

Hill had an active night overall with nine points, five boards and six steals, and Love dropped in nine points as well. Warren scored seven and also made three steals, while Freeman grabbed four rebounds and three steals and Faux snagged four boards.

Dec. 15: Lehi 50, Desert Hills 42 (OT)

The rugged game with the Thunder was a battle from start the finish. After a defensive first quarter, the teams were knotted up at 8-8, but the home squad owned a 22-16 advantage by the break.

The slugfest continued through the second half. All told there were 46 free throws awarded during this contest and the lead changed hands multiple times. Lehi was still trailing by four entering the fourth period but managed to draw even by the end of regulation to force overtime.

Scrivner netted a deuce and a triple and the Pioneers made 6-of-8 free throws in the extra stanza to secure a hard-earned victorythat didn’t look as close as it was. Scrivner finished the night with 24 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a superlative effort from her.

Warren also had an excellent all-around game, with nine points, three boards, four assists and three steals. Love scrambled for eight points, four rebounds, five steals, a block and a couple of assists. Hill, Freeman and senior post Malia Havea got six boards apiece and Havea also had three steals and a block.

Dec. 16: Cedar 47, Lehi 42

The Pioneers had an early-afternoon start time for this one and after the extra-period effort the night before, they didn’t have quite enough energy to prevail in this contest. Many of the reserves were called upon to assist in this game.

Lehi started out reasonably well and was within a point at 10-11 by the end of the initial quarter, but the Pioneers struggled to find the hoop in the second period and fell behind 18-28 by the break.

They didn’t do much better in the third but contained the opponent a little more. However, they still trailed by 13 entering the final stanza. They made a big push in the fourth, outscoring the hosts 14-6, but ran out of time to overcome the double-digit deficit.

Scrivner led Lehi scoring with 10 points. Junior guard Kinzie Jepson provided nine points off the bench, while junior guard Phoenix Sweat scored seven and sophomore forward Madi Andrews made five. Love and sophomore guard Brynlee Cook each contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“This was a tough stretch,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “We played four solid 4A teams in five days this week. I was impressed with each of our opponent’s toughness and how hard they played.

“We played hard and I’ve never worried about our team’s effort, but we just had a pretty rough week in terms of doing lots of the little things with sharp focus. We’ll keep working at it,” he said.

The Pioneers had a couple of home contests this week before starting the holiday break. They won’t play again until Jan. 6. Region 3 action begins Jan. 12.