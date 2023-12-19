ALL-CITY FOOTBALL: FALL 2023

Most Valuable Player

Jackson Stevens (Sr. Skyridge): Transfer quarterback set multiple school records on his way to taking the Falcons back to the 6A championship game. Completed 323-of-508 (64%) passes for 4448 yards and 51 touchdowns with 15 interceptionsand added three rushing scores. “He is a high IQ kid that has a tremendous work ethic and talent at the QB position,” saidCoach Justin Hemm. “He has 4.0 GPA and 30 ACT.” He’s expected to play at the next level.

Most Inspirational Player

Grayson Brousseau (Sr. Lehi): As a tight end, 46 catches for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. Utah State commit also was an effective blocker and filled in on defense when injuries to other players required it. “He was constantly upbeat and encouraging to the other players,” said Coach Ed Larson. “He was a good leader and one of those guys who made his teammates feel more confident when he was on the field.”

All-City Team

All-Around Athlete: Trent Call (Sr. Skyridge) – “He’s a winner and competes like no other,” Hemm said. Had 52 catches for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns plus 204 kick-return yards and made 28 punts averaging 38.9 yards each. Capably backed up injured QB last season as well.

Mr. Playmaker Skyridge: Carter Sheffield (Sr.) – Despite time lost to injury, had 168 rushes for 994 yards and 13 touchdowns plus 24 catches for 306 yards and three more scores. A team captain and “high character kid with a tremendous attention to detail on the field,” Hemm said.

Mr. Playmaker Lehi: Devaughn Eka (So.) – Made 167 rushes for 1079 yards and nine touchdowns, including four games of 100+ yards. Also had 32 catches for 225 yards and two more scores. When something had to happen, he often got the call. Tremendous athlete.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Boston Fabrizio (Sr. Lehi) –“Great threat as a returner,” Larson said. Averaged 25.2 yards on 17 kick returns, 16.1 yards on 24 punt returns, and had three touchdowns and 947 all-purpose yards. Also 75 tackles including 41 solo plus three picks for 133 yards at cornerback.

QB: Jett Niu (Jr. Lehi) – Talented signal-caller missed some time for injury but still completed 221-of-338 (65%) passes for 3001 yards and 33 TDs with 11 interceptions and a rating of 112.5.

WR: Trevan McClellan (Sr. Skyridge) – Tied the school record with 73 catches for 1081 yards and 14 touchdowns. “The most humble and selfless player, he had a tremendous season,” Hemm said.

WR: Jack Burke (Sr. Skyridge) – Had 91 receptions for 1145yards and 12 TDs. “Gritty kid works extremely hard on and off the field,” Hemm said. Falcons didn’t miss a beat when he stepped in for the injured.

WR: La’akea Kalama (Sr. Skyridge) – Also missed some time but still had 44 catches for 573 yards and eight touchdowns plus 225 kick-return yards. “An absolute athlete who you want to have the ball. Great leader has a very high football IQ and situational awareness,” Hemm said.

WR: Justice Cooper (Sr. Lehi) – Under-the-radar performer with 19 catches for 556 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per reception, plus five touchdowns and two fumble recoveries.

OL: Jensen Somerville (Sr. Lehi) – UCLA commit left tackle “anchored our offensive line this season,” Larson said. Was effective in both the rushing and passing attacks.

OL: Ben Howard (Jr. Skyridge) – “A great athlete and better person,” Hemm said. “He battled through multiple injuries to be on the field for his teammates and was our most accountable offensive lineman.”

OL: Darius Afalava (Jr. Skyridge) – Two-year starter is “dominant at the line of scrimmage. He has great character and a tremendous personality,” Hemm said. Multiple power-5 offers.

DL: Alema Tamala (Sr. Lehi) – Terrorized opposing ball carriers. Had 76 tackles including 16 solo, 7.5 sacks, 14 hurries. Great instincts following the ball.

DL: Ian Mariner (Sr. Skyridge) – “Team captain who attacks his craft with intensity you don’t see often at the high school level and inspires teammates. He set the standard for what preparation and work ethic looks like to be successful for our entire program,” Hemm said. Made 55 tackles, 15 for loss, 7.5 sacks.

DL: Iakopo Malufau (Jr. Skyridge) – “He is a unit,” Hemm said. “Undersized but his play doesn’t show that. Very disruptive and a force at the line of scrimmage.” Had 62 tackles, 24 for loss, 15.5 sacks, 17 hurries.

LB: Paul Latu (Jr. Lehi) – Ferocious leading Pioneer takedown artist made 118 combined total tackles including 28 solo, six for loss, one interception, seven hurries and two fumbles caused.

LB: Carson Wren (Jr. Lehi) – Latu’s outside complement, he had 111 tackles with 37 solo and forced opposing offenses away from his side of the field.

LB: De’Shawn Toilolo (Jr. Skyridge) – “An absolute playmaker. His ability to rush the passer is unmatched,” Hemm said. Tallied 58 tackles, 25 for loss, 12 sacks, 12 hurries, three interceptions.

LB: Jackson Fenton (Sr. Skyridge) – “Team captain who isn’t the most vocal but a tremendous leader by example,” Hemm said. Had 79 tackles including 39 solo, 15.5 for loss, 7.5 sacks.

DB: Isaiah Allen (Sr. Lehi) – Mobile corner registered 28 solo of 53 tackles, three interceptions and 10 deflections. Difficult cover back for opposing receivers to escape.

DB: Max Ray (Sr. Lehi) – Speedy strong safety protected against the big play with 67 tackles including 33 solo, four interceptions and seven deflections.

P/K: Gavin Fenn (Jr. Lehi) – “Tremendous leg, hit a couple of 50+ yard field goals this year,” Larson said. Posted 89 total points; 53-of-55 (96%) PATs, 12-of-19 (63%) field goals, 95 percent of 80 kickoffs went for touchbacks.