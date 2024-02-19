New exhibit touts George Washington memorabilia

Staff Writer | Lehi Historical Society

In honor of President’s Day, the Lehi Historical Society is offering a display on George Washington, the first president of the United States.

“I’m excited to see what’s in the collection,” said Robb Strong, administrative assistant at the historical society. “We’ve waited a long time to see this collection.”

The items in the George Washington display are part of a huge presidential collection recently gifted to Lehi City by Jeanette Haws, wife of the late John Haws. John was Lehi’s historian for a time and founder of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives.

“John enjoyed collecting all kinds of things, but the big standouts I know of are his Lehi history collections and his presidential collection,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “During his life, Haws amassed a collection of presidential memorabilia that filled more than a gymnasium the last time it was set up. It’s priceless, and we are honored to get to be a part of preserving it and sharing it.”

Jeanette Haws gifted the John Haws Presidential Collection to the city to ensure its proper preservation. She also hopes that someday a place will be provided for the entire collection to be on display.

The collection, which contains items on every president, was received by the city only a couple of weeks ago. The historical society has been asked to manage the collection.

“Due to the enormity of the collection, we plan to make it available to the public through small rotating exhibits,” said Bangerter. A schedule for exhibit rotation is to be announced.

The Washington collection on display now fills a 3-foot by 6-foot by 18-inch cabinet. It features vintage and commemorative coins, stamps, turn-of-the-20th-century postcards, books, magazines, paper dolls, a stereoview card of Independence Hall, a colorful framed print of Washington and a piece of his hair.

Entrance to the historical society and the Washington exhibit are free. For more information, visit lehihistory.com or contact the historical society at lehihistory@gmail.com or 801-768-1570. The Archives are open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and are located at 99 W. Main St. Suite 100.