Tabitha’s Way opening Saratoga Springs site to serve West Utah County residents experiencing food insecurity

Tabitha’s Way, a local food bank and family resource center, will open its third Utah County location in Saratoga Springs on March 7. The local charity is crucial in addressing food insecurity in Northern Utah County. The new location is located at 1509 N Commerce Dr. behind McDonald’s.

“We’re opening this location to help alleviate traffic from the West Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain area. It also helps current clients with less drive time to American Fork,” said Community Relations Coordinator Kara Smith.

Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry was founded in Spanish Fork in 2010, and a second location was opened in American Fork in 2016. The nonprofit organization has three main objectives: providing temporary food assistance, recommending resources for self-reliance and helping neighbors help neighbors.

“The community can donate to our American Fork Pantry, which will go toward the Saratoga Springs location, right in their local community. We hold everything there and then send it to Saratoga throughout the week. We’re also in need of volunteers in Saratoga Springs as we’re just starting,” said Smith when asked how the community can help.

Tabitha’s Way’s vision is to “establish “No Hunger Zones” throughout Utah County by encouraging communities to take ownership of the problem of hunger. A No Hunger Zone exists when a community takes responsibility to proactively resolve food insecurity for a minimum of 3 consecutive years.”

Volunteers must be in good health and over the age of 12. They may sign-up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084BABA72EABF5C52-44934248-saratoga#/

According to a 2020 study from the Utah Food Insecurity Council, One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity and more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food. This number has increased since food prices have been hit with inflation over the last four years.

• In the 2020 report, food insecurity in the following groups [in Utah] was noted as being significantly higher than the national average:

-All households with children (14.8 percent)