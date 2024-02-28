Undocumented man living in Lehi arrested for rape of 11-year-old child

A Guatemalan national living in the country illegally was arrested on Monday, February 26, in Provo and charged with the rape of a child, enticing a minor and forgery. His most recent residence was in Lehi.

Jonathan Estuardo Ruano Garcia, 26, was arrested in the early morning by Provo Police after the victim’s mother arrived home around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and found an adult male leaving her apartment, according to arrest documents. The mother entered her home and found her daughter naked in the hallway.

The mother asked the victim what happened. The 11-year-old girl told her mother that a male she met on the internet came to the apartment and had sex with her, according to court documents.

Ruano Garcia admitted to police he had sex with the girl. A relationship started after the girl and Garcia met at a previous soccer game and then communicated through social media apps.

Ruano Garcia also faces a forgery charge after police discovered he had a fake Social Security card. Ruano Garcia is currently being held without bail at The Utah County Jail along with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold.