Timpanogos Community Theatre presents “Anastasia: The Musical”

Step into a world where mystery meets melody and history intertwines with harmony. Timpanogos Community Theater and Timpanogos Arts Foundation proudly present “Anastasia: The Musical,” a captivating journey filled with wonder, romance and royalty.

Whether you’re a theater aficionado or just looking for a magical escape from the everyday, “Anastasia” promises to delight audiences of all ages and is the perfect excuse for a night out with friends and family. With a talented cast and crew, stunning set design and dazzling costumes, audience members will be transported to a world of opulence and elegance right in American Fork for the thrill of live theater.

Performances will be held at the Valentine Theater in American Fork June 21-July 6, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and two Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. Visit TAFtix.com to grab your tickets, and prepare to be swept off your feet!