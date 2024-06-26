New historical marker celebrates Lehi Round-Up Rodeo

The first of 36 large historical markers to be placed around Lehi was unveiled Saturday morning, just in time for the Lehi Round-Up Days celebration.

As one of Lehi’s most beloved traditions, the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo was honored with nearly 100 people attending the marker unveiling. Miss Lehi Round-Up Rodeo 2024, Miriam Brophy, and Miss Lehi 2023, Aria Conran, carried out the unveiling by pulling a red velvet covering from the marker, located at the west entrance to the rodeo grounds.

The marker offers four sentences on Lehi’s most anticipated yearly event and will soon offer a QR code with more information.

The marker, which is the first of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, is made possible by generous funding from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large 2022 Lehi City PARC grant awarded to the Lehi Historical Society.

The program is a Lehi Historical Society project and is administered by the Lehi Historic Preservation Committee. The upcoming QR codes and additional information will be made possible by a 2024 PARC grant awarded to the Lehi Historical Society.

Members of the Lehi Historical Society and Lehi Historic Preservation Committee, the Hadfield family, rodeo dignitaries, PARC Grant Committee members, community members, and Lehi City mayor and city council members attended the historic event. Speakers included Jared Russon, a rodeo committee director; Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society; Mike Southwick, rodeo committee president; and Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson.

From conception to installation, the entire project is Lehi-based. Lehi Historical Society members have chosen locations and written and scrutinized marker content. Peter and Jacob Brooks of Brooks Advertising designed the marker, and Metal Art Foundry of Lehi is producing the markers.

For more information on the markers, see the Historical Society’s website at lehihistory.com or call 801-768-1570.