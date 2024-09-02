Lehi boys 2nd, Falcon Fuller 3rd at Timp Invite

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Athletes from Lehi and Skyridge high schools ran in the 2024 Timpanogos Cross Country Invitational race on Friday (Aug.30) at Lakeside Park in Orem. The meet was broken into two divisions, and both Lehi and Skyridge ran in the PM division.

The Lehi boys varsity team performed well, placing second in the PM division with a score of 127 points behind meet champion Riverton with 134 points. The Skyridge boys took third with a score of 170.5.

The boys field included 22 teams and 154 runners in the 5K varsity race. The first-place finisher was Riverton senior Corbin Randall with a time of 15:50.8. Falcon senior Edward Fuller placed third overall with a time of 16:01.9.

Finishing first for the Pioneers was junior Miles Braithwaite, who was eighth overall with a time of 16:23.1. He was followed by junior Jameson Lowry in 15th place at 16:48.2.

Senior Parker Allred was 31st overall, sophomore Luke Shumway was 36th and freshman Milo Amakasu was 37th to complete the scoring runners. Finishing out the varsity squad was senior Joel Mason.

Lehi’s JV team also took second in its division with Hudson Claybaugh, Colton Kenison and Benjamin Wood finishing in the top 10 in that race.

For the Skyridge boys, next in after Fuller was senior Taylor Kjar who finished 16th in 16:51.0. Skyridge’s other scoringrunners were senior Zack Rohde, junior Joseph Davila and senior Seth Newman. Freshman Zane Taylor and junior Ender Gilchrist rounded out the varsity team.

In the girls’ varsity 5K race, Skyridge earned fourth place in the PM division and the Lehi girls were sixth. First place in the 18-team field went to Green Canyon High School. The topindividual finisher was Jaylie Jenkins from Union High School with a time of 18:18.9.

The Falcons were led by junior Clara Madsen who came in 11th overall with a time of 19:31.9. Junior Lucy Hawkins placed 13th overall at 19:49.4. Also scoring were freshman Jane Hawkins,junior Claire Wallgren and senior Ava Talbot. Othersrepresenting Skyridge were seniors Macie Wakley and Reese Mehr.

The Skyridge girls took first in the JV race with junior Emily Witt, senior Eliza Bodine and junior Rebecca Guymon finishing in the top 10 of that race.

The Pioneer girls’ varsity team was led by sophomore Remy McAdams who finished 19th overall with a time of 20:13.6. She was followed by freshman Laney Martin, freshman Maggie Petersen, senior Charity Whitehead and sophomore Avie McAdams.

Rounding out the Lehi varsity competitors were sophomore Avie McAdams and senior Aspen Jenkins.