Skyridge earns victory over top-ranked Colorado team

The energized Skyridge football team handed Colorado’s top-ranked team, the Cherry Creek Bruins, a 24-14 loss on Friday night (Aug. 30) at home.

The Falcons built on the momentum of their win in Nevada and took an early lead in the first quarter with junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne’s 9-yard run on an option play into the endzone. They never looked back as they claimed a victory in week three of non-region play.

The Skyridge defense overpowered the Bruins on their first drive in the first quarter. Senior defensive end De’Shawn Toilolo registered a sack, forcing Cherry Creek to punt. Senior special teams ace and defensive back Tavian Edwards laid out to blockthe Bruin punt, giving the ball back to the Falcons.

Senior kicker Blake Hester added more points with a 20-yard field goal, resulting in a 10-0 lead.

The Falcon defense dominated the next Bruin scoring attempt as well, with senior defensive back Darian Diarte registering a timely sack and senior linebacker Iakopo Malufau interceptingthe ball.

Senior running back Zaeden Selu extended the Falcon advantage with a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter, making it 17-0 at halftime.

Cherry Creek came together in the third quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns to cut the deficit to 17-14.

“We got off to a good start. Defense played well to start the game and offense was strong,” said Skyridge head coach Justin Hemm. “We gave them some good plays and stuttered a little bit offensively in the third quarter.

“We handed them some opportunities and let them get back into the ball game,” he said. “We knew they would come out fighting.”

After a scoreless third quarter, the Falcon defense rose to the occasion again as junior safety Briggs Parker had a third-down saving tackle and Toilolo and Malufau teamed up for a Bruin quarterback sack, turning the ball over on downs.

Skyridge senior running back Jared Iakopo then faked out three Bruin defenders on his way into the endzone for a late score to cement the victory for the Falcons.

The Skyridge defense was effective in pressuring the Cherry Creek quarterback throughout the game. Toilolo and Malufau tallied many sacks as well as tipped several passes. Their defense limited Cherry Creek’s run game.

“Iakopo and I go back a long way and when tough situations come up, we know what to do. We have a bond,” said Toilolo.

“Toilolo and Malufau are special,” said Hemm. “We’ve seen those guys on the field for three years now and they are always out there getting after it. That is their superpower, their ability to get to the QB and make it tough on the opponent’s offense.”

Malufau said, “This whole week defense has been working on our drops and our keys and making sure our angles are right. That work showed as we were able to execute well tonight. It was a great experience to get that pick tonight and add pressure to Cherry Creek.”

“Offense ran the ball well throughout the game. Junior is a special player as well, he is always working to get better,” added Hemm.

Sweetwyne was effective as he managed the offense well with no turnovers. Senior receiver Junior Coughlin made several great catches to gain yards for the Falcons.

Other standout players on offense included senior receiver Josh Hansen, who made catches under pressure, and Selu running the ball well picking up tough yards.

“There are still things we can do better on offense,” Hemm said. “There were places we stuttered on offensive drives and missed opportunities to put the nail in the coffin but in the fourth quarter, they did what they needed to do with a long drive to put the game away.

“Cherry Creek is a talented team. They have won four out of five state championships in the last five years. We knew it was going to be a challenging game. I’m very proud of the team and how they played tonight,” added Hemm.

Senior offensive lineman Darius Afalava said, “I just played my heart out and stayed with my boys tonight. We did what we needed to do.”

“A lot of these boys, they want to be coached, they want to get better, they want to be challenged and they want to be great and that makes our job fun,” said Hemm.

The Falcons will continue to be challenged as they take on the Bingham Miners on the road next Friday (Sept. 6) at 7 p.m.