Skyridge volleyball 3rd in league

The Skyridge girls volleyball team has earned a 3-3 record in Region 3 play to date, 10-7 overall, as they move forward during the regular season. This places the No. 5 Falcons third in the league behind No. 3 Lone Peak (6-0, 11-1) and No. 1 Pleasant Grove (4-1, 17-1).

Sept. 10: Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons got a tough draw against the top-ranked Vikings to open the region season, but they didn’t go quietly. The visitors pulled out a 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 win.

Junior outside hitter Kylie Buttars led the way with 11 kills, three aces, seven digs and 17 serve-receives. Senior libero Mary Nahinu added two aces, 16 digs and 16 serve-receives. Senior setter Kamorah Unga made 12 assists and senior libero Tiana Mariner made eight digs and 11 serve-receives.

Sept. 12: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Falcons bounced back with a confident home sweep over the Thunder 25-15, 25-16, 25-23. Buttars lit the board with 15 kills plus three aces and also had 11 serve-receives.

Sophomore outside hitter Sienna Kuresa made eight kills and two block-assists while senior outside hitter Kelsey Christensen, junior right side Hadyn Smith and senior opposite Ava Pondadded five kills apiece.

Unga tallied 19 assists and junior setter Keira Bassett had 17. Nahinu had 12 digs and Mariner made eight digs with 17 serve-receives.

Sept. 17: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons swept the Pioneers on the road with three identical set scores of 25-16. Buttars swung for 13 kills and had three aces as well. Smith posted seven kills and junior setter Lily Grant also served three aces to go with seven digs.

Nahinu made eight digs while Unga tallied 16 assists and Bassett added nine. Senior defensive specialist Abigail Masonled in serve-receives with eight.

Sept. 19: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 2

The Falcons fell in a marathon match on the road. The Knights took the first two sets 25-20, 25-23, but Skyridge rallied to win the next two games 25-17, 25-21. Lone Peak prevailed in the hard-fought fifth set 15-12 to notch the victory.

Buttars and Kuresa had 17 kills each while Smith had nine and Pond had seven. Mariner tallied five aces, Grant made 20 assists, and Nahinu led in digs with 12 along with a jaw-dropping 42 serve-receives.

Sept. 24: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

The Falcons handled the Cavemen at home in four games 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-13. Buttars tallied 15 kills and 14 serve-receives, while Smith added 13 kills, Pond made eight and Kuresa contributed seven kills with seven serve-receives.

Nahinu laid down three aces with 21 digs. Unga made 21 assists, Grant had 12 and Bassett 10. Mariner led in serve-receives with 16.

Sept. 26: Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0

Despite a solid road effort, the Falcons were swept by the Vikings once again in the second round 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.

The No. 5 Falcons continue Region 3 play as they visit Westlakeon Tuesday (Oct. 1). On Thursday (Oct. 3), they’ll host Lone Peak. Varsity start time is around 6:30 p.m.