Pioneer spikers seeking to compete

The Lehi volleyball team has found it tough going against Region 3’s powerful programs, having dropped five consecutive matches to date although they are putting up a fight. The Pioneers are 6-10 overall.

Sept. 10: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

On the road, the Pioneers were swept by the undefeated, league-leading Knights (6-0, 17-1). They played within a few points in the second set but Lone Peak prevailed 25-16, 25-21, 25-8.

Senior outside hitter Bella Loftin had four kills while freshman outside hitter Aliya Shewell tallied three kills, seven digs and 16 serve-receives. Senior libero Abbi Winters added 10 digs and 20 serve-receives, while junior setter Savannah Morehead made seven assists.

“We went into this game with the objective of competing and putting our best foot forward,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We started the game slow but found some rhythm near the end of the first set.

“We continued to find some stride in the second set and traded points back and forth, but ultimately lost due to some late errors,” she said.

Sept. 12: American Fork 3, Lehi 1

At home, the Pioneers put together a strong showing against the Cavemen. American Fork won the first set 25-15, but Lehi flipped the script and took the second game 25-15. However, the Cavemen were able to close out the match 25-19, 25-19.

Loftin led the attack with 11 kills while Shewell added six with 14 digs and 17 serve-receives. Winters made big contributions with 27 digs and 25 serve-receives.

Junior opposite Annika Lebaron had three solo and four combined blocks. Morehead posted 13 assists and sophomore setter Violet Betham had 12 gives.

“AF came ready to play tonight,” Bowles said. “They took it to us in the first set, but we responded well in the second set to tie things up. In the third and fourth sets we started incredibly slow,and they took a big early lead. We just couldn’t find our rhythm and ultimately fell.”

Sept. 17: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons were in control throughout this match and prevailed 25-16, 25-16, 25-16. Loftin made 10 kills and Shewell had five with six digs and 13 serve-receives.

Lebaron had three solo blocks and eight digs while junior middle hitter Brooklyn Toone had two solo blocks. Winters took 30 serve-receives.

Sept. 24: Pleasant Grove 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers bowed to the top-ranked Vikings 25-12, 25-18, 25-13. Loftin had five kills and Shewell four with a pair of aces and 22 serve-receives.

Junior middle hitter Abryannah Mama had a good night at the net with four solo among five combined blocks. Winters had six digs and 20 serve-receives and Morehead made 13 assists.

Sept. 26: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

The Knights swept the Pioneers again 25-16, 25-19, 25-14 in their second-round meeting.

Loftin had seven kills and Shewell four with 18 serve-receives. Winters contributed 18 digs and 20 serve-receives while Morehead had nine assists.

Lehi continues the Region 3 season on the road at American Fork on Tuesday (Oct. 1). The Pioneers visit Westlake on Thursday (Oct. 3). Matches are scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.