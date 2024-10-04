Pioneer girls soccer finishes 3rd in league play

The Lehi High School girls soccer team finished tied with Pleasant Grove for third place in Region 3 after posting a 2-3mark in the second round of play. They went 5-5 in the league and 13-5 overall in the regular season.

Sept. 17: Skyridge 2, Lehi 1 (2OT)

After a scoreless first period at home, the Pioneers got a goal by senior forward Adelle Grimley assisted by freshman midfielder Aly Badger. However, the Falcons scored on a corner kick with six minutes remaining to tie the score and bring on overtime.

Skyridge got a golden goal with just a couple of minutes left in the second overtime to wrap up the victory. “Lehi played a great game, but they found a little bit of luck when they needed it and that is the brutal sport of soccer sometimes,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann.

Senior goalkeeper Kelsey Badger guarded the net for the entirematch.

Sept. 24: Pleasant Grove 0, Lehi 0 (SO 5-6)

The Pioneers and Vikings battled through 100 minutes of scoreless soccer to bring on a shootout to settle the contest, just as in their first-round match.

Lehi had a 3-1 advantage after makes by senior midfielder Chelsea Hartmann, Grimley and sophomore defender Livi Schoenfeld in the first four rounds, but they weren’t able to get the clincher.

Badger and junior midfielder Amarie Simmons also converted their attempts, but the Pioneers missed on the eighth kick to bow out.

“We should have closed the game out way before then so it’s another tough loss,” Coach Hartmann said.

Sept. 26: Lone Peak 8, Lehi 0

The Pioneers just couldn’t put anything together against the No. 1 Knights on their turf. Lone Peak netted three goals in the first half and five after the break to secure the win.

Oct. 1: Lehi 2, Westlake 0

On the road, the Pioneers got a free-kick goal from Grimley assisted by Chelsea Hartmann to take a 1-0 advantage into the break. Junior forward Izze Dahl found the target in the second period assisted by freshman forward Emery Thatcher.

Senior Kelsey Badger played 60 minutes between the pipes and junior Madi Ogden shared the shutout during the final 20 minutes.

“The girls came out determined to get something out of today after a few games where we feel we deserved more than the final result showed,” Coach Hartmann said. “It started with great defense and a good keeper job by both girls.

“Our back line battled all game and did an amazing job,” he continued. “We knew Westlake would come out hard and be physical, but we were prepared for that. To their credit, the Thunder worked hard all match and tried to disrupt our game and succeeded at times.

“However, we kept our composure and moved the ball well. It was the positive outcome we deserved and needed,” the coach concluded.

Oct. 3: Lehi 3, American Fork 0

“The girls came out strong and motivated today and gave great effort for 80 minutes,” Coach Hartmann said. “We were solid defensively again, and both keepers kept a shutout with Kelsey first for 65 minutes and then Madi for the last 15 minutes.

“We knew especially with it being AF’s senior night that they would come out strong, and given the result the first time we played them, I figured they would want to get revenge today,” he continued. “We were ready for that and they gave us a battle.

“There is a lot of talent on the AF team as well, but today we just found a way to get it done through hard work and dedication to the game plan,” the coach said. “Our midfield was very strong, and our offense added a lot of threats and showed sharpness.

“I am really proud of the girls today for their hard work because it took 80 minutes of giving 100-percent effort and it was nice to see the ball bounce in rather than out as it has in some other games this season,” he said.

In the first half, Dahl scored assisted by Simmons, who later added a second goal to make it 2-0 at the break.

Simmons scored in the second half as well with an assist by sophomore midfielder Lexi Beaudin. “We will relax and enjoy the win over the weekend but then we get right into playoff prep,” the coach concluded.

Check back online Saturday morning (Oct. 5) for the team’s prospects in the playoffs.