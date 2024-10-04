Falcon girls soccer captures 2nd in league

The Skyridge girls soccer team finished Region 3 play with a 4-1 record in the second round, securing second place behind undefeated Lone Peak with a decisive victory in their final match. The Falcons ended up at 6-4 in the league and are 9-7overall to close out the regular season.

Sept. 17: Skyridge 2, Lehi 1 (2OT)

“This was another great match against Lehi,” said Coach Toby Peterson. “We went back and forth until the 57th minute, when we went down 1-0. Our girls didn’t give up and continued to battle, trusting that our game would come together.”

In the 75th minute, senior forward Cambria Lee was able to get the ball inside Lehi’s six-yard goal box and in the scramble,senior midfielder Reganne Poll was able to clean it up and get the ball in the back of the net.

“With the score tied at the end of regulation, we went into overtime,” the coach went on. “In the second round, Cambria Lee was able to get a shot off from the top of the 18. The shot went through the keeper’s hands, giving us the golden-goal victory on the road.”

Sept. 24: Skyridge 2, Westlake 1

“Westlake has had a rough year, but you couldn’t tell by the way they battled us at their place,” Peterson said. “They came to play for sure. Although we had our opportunities, we couldn’t get anything in the net until the 58th minute.”

At that point, Lee got things going by hitting the target with an assist from sophomore midfielder Charlie Balls. Four minutes later, as Westlake was trying to build out from their six, sophomore forward Cambri Condie read, anticipated, and intercepted a pass across the face of their own net.

She made a simple touch which led to the second goal of the night. “Nine minutes later, we let one slip through our back line and Westlake was able to get on the board,” the coach said. “Our girls, however, held strong for the remainder of the game, giving us the 2-1 victory.”

Sept. 26: Skyridge 5, American Fork 3

“Cambria Lee and (junior midfielder) AJ Beard helped us get off to a really strong start today, scoring three goals in the first three minutes,” Peterson said.

“Unfortunately, we let up a bit and let them back into the game by giving up a foul in the box and then overcommitting on the defense, allowing the attacker 1-v-1 with our keeper,” he added. Maddie Moss sent the Falcons into the half with a banger from distance for a 4-2 advantage.

“The second half was a little more evenly matched,” the coach said. Beard scored her second goal in the 47th minute, but American Fork answered in the 63rd minute to keep the margin the same.

Lee finished with two goals and two assists, while Beard found the net twice and made one give. Moss had the other score and senior forward Rachel Boren added an assist for the big win on the road.

“I was proud of our overall performance tonight,” Peterson said. “We possessed with confidence and we pressed on defense, forcing mistakes that created options for us. Everybody worked together as a team.”

Sept. 30: Lone Peak 2, Skyridge 0

At home, the Falcons had another hard-fought battle against No. 1 Lone Peak. “They are so strong and fast, but our girls were able to maintain their composure and hold Lone Peak to a goal in each half,” Peterson said.

“We had our opportunities in the first half, but we couldn’t get the ball past the post or the crossbar. It was just one of thosedays,” he continued.

In the second half, the Knights had the benefit of the wind,which intensified their speed of play. “Once again, we maintained our composure and (senior) Kait Meyer, our keeper, was on fire when one of their attackers was able to sneak by,” the coach said. “I was proud of the fight they brought to this game.”

Oct. 3: Skyridge 4, Pleasant Grove 2

On Senior Night, the Falcons prevailed over the Vikings to secure a second-place finish in competitive Region 3. “Obviously we’re excited about the win,” Peterson said. “Skyridge versus PG is always a close battle and their players are connected and playing strong this year.

“We came out really fast and got one on the board within the first minute,” he said. “Our combination plays were fast and aggressive, which is exactly what we want.

“After our second goal in the 35th minute, we let up on the pressure and after an unfortunate bounce after a free kick from distance, PG got on the board in the 39th minute.

“We can’t give our opponents momentum or hope and that is exactly what goals like that provide,” the coach continued. “As a result, PG was able to come out of the half and tie the game in the 43rd minute.

“Our girls, however, bounced back, regained their composure and got two more scores to seal the deal. I am proud of this resilience. They don’t ever give up and that determination is going to serve us well going into the playoffs,” he said.

Senior forward Olivia Southwick made the first goal and sophomore midfielder Lexi Blood got the second one. Boren put her team back up in the 65th minute and finished the tally with a penalty kick in the 77th minute. She also had an assist in the contest, along with junior defender Leah Scoville.

Check back online Saturday morning (Oct. 5) for the team’s prospects in the playoffs.