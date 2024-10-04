Pioneers roll over Thunder

The Lehi High School football team scored in all three phases of the game on the way to a 48-7 victory over hapless Westlake on Friday (Oct. 4).

The domination began literally from the opening whistle as Pioneer senior Mays Madsen returned the opening kickoff nearly the full length of the field to give the home team a quick 7-0 start 15 seconds into the game.

The Thunder got their only points as a gift from their hosts when they returned an interception for a touchdown with 4:52 left in the initial period.

After that it was all Lehi. The Pioneers made two more touchdowns before the first quarter ended with them out in front 21-7.

Senior quarterback Jett Niu connected a 58-yard pass to Madsen for a score at the 2:10 mark, then found junior wide receiver Legend Glasker for a 53-yard effort with 25 seconds left to the break.

Westlake missed a long field goal attempt to end their next drive. Lehi finished the next possession with a 34-yard field goal by senior kicker Gavin Fenn with 4:29 to go to the break.

After a lengthy delay in the game to tend to an injured Westlake player who ultimately walked off the field, the Thunder quarterback was picked off by senior defensive back Ezaiah Mama, who returned the ball 62 yards to push the Pioneers ahead 31-7 at the half.

Touchdown tosses to Glasker for 18 yards and Dane Rykert for 21 yards sandwiched a Fenn 28-yard field goal to complete the tally for Lehi in the second half.

For more details and photos from this contest, check out the Oct. 10 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Lehi will continue Region 3 play at Lone Peak on Thursday (Oct. 10) at 7 p.m. This rivalry contest is the featured Thursday television game of the week.