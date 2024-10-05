Falcon football upsets Knights on the road

The Skyridge football team edged Lone Peak in a hard-fought 21-16 victory to remain undefeated in Region 3 play on Friday(Oct. 4).

The Falcons scored first, early in the opening period with a 35-yard run by junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne. This set the tone for the Falcons for the rest of the game as they remained laser-focused throughout.

The Knights ended the first quarter with a 38-yard field goal and countered in the second quarter with a 39-yard touchdown by Sean Tahi to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Falcons returned to the field after the half and met stiff resistance from the Knights. After a Lone Peak sack forcing Skyridge to punt, the Knights marched down the field but were stopped by a timely interception from senior defensive back Darian Diarte at the Skyridge four-yard line.

Sweetwyne completed a 26-yard pass to senior receiver Josh Hansen at the 30-yard line, setting up the critical play of the game. Senior running back Zaeden Selu bolted off left tackle for a 70-yard touchdown run, putting the Falcons in the lead.

Selu added an additional score with a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Knights made the game interesting with a late one-yard touchdown, but it was not enough to overcome the Skyridge lead.

Selu said, “I had an off feeling tonight, but the team came in clutch and hyped me up and gave me the energy I needed to ball out. I could not have done what I did tonight without the O-Line. This win feels amazing, and it means a lot to us.”

The Falcon defense seemed to always come up with the right play at the right time, limiting the Knight offense throughout the game. Senior defensive back Samuel Pollman had a momentum-shifting interception in the second quarter, stopping a Lone Peak drive.

Junior linebacker Griffin Kunz registered three sacks and a pass deflection. Senior defensive back Tavian Edwards commanded the backfield with several pass break-ups and was surehanded on punt returns. The Falcon defense dominated the Knights in the third quarter, holding them scoreless.

“Defense did superb,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm.“Coaches Gleaves and Sagapolu and all the others do a great job coaching the defense. We have great senior leadership, and they run around and play great football. The defense made everything difficult; nothing came easy tonight.”

Hemm continued, “There was about a three-play span between the picks, then we threw a slant route to Zaeden (Selu) who broke loose for a long touchdown. The three plays were momentum changers for the game.

“The interception felt huge for me tonight, it really gave us the momentum we needed to play our best,” said Diarte. “The defense played well, they took away the pass and held Lone Peak on the run all night. Offense played a good game which makes this a team effort, and the win feels so great.”

The run game was spectacular for the Skyridge offense with Selu gaining over 150-yards rushing and burning minutes off the clock, limiting opportunities for the Lone Peak offense. Sweetwyne displayed leadership as he calmly managed the offense throughout the night.

“The offensive line did great tonight,” said Hemm. “There are still things that need to be cleaned up, but they did a good job protecting the ball. They just need to finish, but overall, they executed well.”

“At practice we kept each other in check and took accountability all week. That really helped with our energy and focus tonight,” said Zelu.

Pollman said, “Offense and defense work as one unit and we made some big plays down the stretch. This was my first interception for the season. We have worked on reading the quarterback’s eyes, practicing full out and watching film. The preparation paid off for me tonight.

“We have worked on bringing a different level of focus during the tight region games,” the player continued. “Coach Hemm always talks about a ‘next play mentality’ and we never get too high after a great play and we try to never get too low after a bad play.

“I think that is what we did tonight. This helped our discipline and focus,” he said.

Hemm added, “We’ve had a tough schedule and that is what we want, to be challenged. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce our way. But we are learning from our mistakes, and we continue to grow from week to week and this will make us better in the long run.

“Nothing came easy tonight on either side of the ball. I thought our team was well prepared and locked in coming into the game,” the coach said.

“I thought we executed well in the first half. The boys kept their composure tonight with a ‘next play mentality’ and they were able to come out in the second half and execute.”

Skyridge will continue their preparation this week as they get setto face off with the Pleasant Grove Vikings on the road Thursday (Oct. 10). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.