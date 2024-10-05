Girls soccer teams begin 6A playoffs

Connect with us

Here’s how each area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 5-5 Region 3 (Tied 3rd), 13-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 20 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 15

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #9 Farmington (8-7) at home in the second round of the playoffs a week from Tuesday. The winner will advance to play at #1 Lone Peak (16-0) on Oct. 17. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. The Pioneers did not face off against the Phoenix this year and lost to the Knights in both Region 3 matches during the regular season.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (2nd), 9-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 13 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 15

Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the second round a week from Tuesday as they welcome #10 American Fork (9-7). The winner of that contest will visit #2 Mountain Ridge (15-1) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 17. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. Skyridge and American Fork split their Region 3 matches this fall. The Falcons fell to the Sentinels by one goal in overtime in an early preseason meeting.

