American Fork’s local hot chocolate tradition

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

For over a decade, the Penrod and Jolley families from American Fork have been running a hot chocolate and cookie stand that donates to Primary Children’s Hospital. The long-running tradition has become a neighborhood favorite that welcomed hundreds this holiday season.

The stand began with a young Jefferson Penrod, eager to make a difference.

“When I was in third grade, I had a teacher named Mr. Durrant at Shelley Elementary. He did this thing every year where he gave everyone a $2 bill to do something good with. He called it the $2 experiment,” Penrod explained. “In my little third-grade mind, I thought, ‘I am going to buy some cups with this $2 and have my parents make hot chocolate. I’ll make a hot chocolate stand. and I’ll use the money to buy gifts for kids staying the holidays at Primary Children’s.’ I was born premature, and when I was little, I had to visit the hospital a lot.”

As long-time family friends, Penrod decided to host the stand in memory of Hannah Jolley.

“In 2016, my little sister passed away, and she was at Primary Children’s,” Emma Jolley, Hannah’s older sister, explained. “That is what sparked me and my family to join because they decided to do it in her honor. Since then, my family has always been a part of it and we have partnered ever since.”

The experiment went perfectly, demonstrating the good that $2 can do for others. With the money earned, the families went shopping and purchased baskets full of toys for the children. The toys were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“There is always a lady that helps us gather up everything and takes a picture. She always tells us how thankful she is. We don’t get to see the kids, but I am sure they are so excited,” Jolley said.

After the delivery at the hospital, the families realized they had found something special.

“The first year, we made $100, which was cool,” Penrod said. “The next year came around, and we thought, ‘Let’s do it again.’”

Each year since then, the stand has only grown in popularity and influence. Hundreds come to the stand to support Primary Children’s and gather as a community.

“I feel like every year we have seen more and more of our friends and families come together. People are very generous,” Jolley said. “They are so loving and kind and love talking about the tradition. Not only because they get to help people, but they get to see people and chat.”

Penrod added, “It’s not really a fundraiser. It is more of an event and tradition at this point for our neighborhood. It’s cool to see our neighbors come every year, but also, one of my favorite parts is all the new people that come, and they start to see what it means. At the end of the day, it’s something that brings people together. We are not doing it for the money. We are doing it because it shows how people can come together for something greater. It’s a great way for us to give back.”

Even when Penrod and Jolley served their missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the last few years, the families continued the tradition.

“On my mission, I half-jokingly told my parents that if they didn’t do it while I was gone, I wouldn’t come home,” Penrod laughed. “I think it is something that we all really enjoy. My little brother Max said that he actually likes the day of the hot chocolate stand more than Christmas. At this point, we will keep doing it for whoever is here.”

The Penrod and Jolley families hope to continue the tradition and pass it along to whoever is willing to help. They expressed their gratitude to everyone supporting the stand.

“We are going to keep doing it; it’s going to be a tradition forever,” Jolley expressed.