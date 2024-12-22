New Dry Creek Reservoir trail named after Lehi water expert Paul Peterson

On Saturday, December 7, members of the Lehi City Council, city officials, and the family of Paul Kay Peterson met at Dry Creek Reservoir to name a new trail after Lehi water entrepreneur and Chairman of the Lehi Metropolitan Water District for over 30 years, Paul Kay Peterson.

Peterson, who passed away in May 2023, was a lifelong Lehi resident and is considered by many to be the architect and facilitator of Lehi’s water system. According to Lorin Powell, Lehi’s chief engineer, Peterson’s foresight and efforts allowed Lehi City to expand from 9,000 residents to over 80,000.

In 2017, City officials named Peterson Lehi Citizen of the Year due to his contributions, expertise and knowledge of Lehi’s water. He was the “go-to” person for information on any aspect of Lehi water. He negotiated, advocated for and preserved water rights for Lehi City.

Some of Peterson’s most significant accomplishments were:

1. Negotiated trade with Salt Lake City for well rights (clean water) for Utah Lake water (unclean water).

2. Sold Lehi Irrigation water shares at 2.5 acre-feet per share in exchange for water from Salt Lake City at 5.11 acre-feet a share, doubling the amount of water for Lehi.

3. Negotiated agreement to purchase Mitchell Hollow property for a new pressurized (PI) system pond for Lehi.

4. The concept for creating a PI pond near the Jordan River was Peterson’s idea.

Water has been a multi-generational interest for the Peterson family. His father, Virgil, was also instrumental in designing Lehi’s water system, and his son, David, is now the Chairman of the Lehi Metropolitan Water District.

To honor his achievements, the Lehi Metropolitan Water District furnished and installed a bridge at the north end of the Dry Creek Reservoir (over the Dry Creek inlet) next to SR92 that allows anglers, maintenance and safety personnel and trail users access to the Dry Creek Lake Water Works Project.