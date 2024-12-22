Connect with us

Lehi People

New Dry Creek Reservoir trail named after Lehi water expert Paul Peterson

Lehi People

Lehi elf spreading Christmas cheer goes viral

Lehi People

Local runners are part of BYU’s historic national title sweep

Lehi People

Coach Ed Larson recognized by UHSAA and school for his efforts at Lehi

Lehi People

Beau Thomas of Lehi wins gold medal at shooting world championship

Lehi People

Lehi karate athletes shine at world tournament in Greece

Lehi People

New cookbook brings restaurant favorites to your kitchen

Lehi People

Lehi Luminary: Dale Price leaves legacy of educational excellence

Lehi People

Lehi artist shares talent amidst challenges

Lehi People

Historical marker unveiling at former Goates farm location Wednesday

Lehi People

New Dry Creek Reservoir trail named after Lehi water expert Paul Peterson

Published

6 hours ago

on

On Saturday, December 7, members of the Lehi City Council, city officials, and the family of Paul Kay Peterson met at Dry Creek Reservoir to name a new trail after Lehi water entrepreneur and Chairman of the Lehi Metropolitan Water District for over 30 years, Paul Kay Peterson.

Peterson, who passed away in May 2023, was a lifelong Lehi resident and is considered by many to be the architect and facilitator of Lehi’s water system. According to Lorin Powell, Lehi’s chief engineer, Peterson’s foresight and efforts allowed Lehi City to expand from 9,000 residents to over 80,000.

In 2017, City officials named Peterson Lehi Citizen of the Year due to his contributions, expertise and knowledge of Lehi’s water. He was the “go-to” person for information on any aspect of Lehi water. He negotiated, advocated for and preserved water rights for Lehi City. 

Some of Peterson’s most significant accomplishments were:

1. Negotiated trade with Salt Lake City for well rights (clean water) for Utah Lake water (unclean water).

2. Sold Lehi Irrigation water shares at 2.5 acre-feet per share in exchange for water from Salt Lake City at 5.11 acre-feet a share, doubling the amount of water for Lehi.

3. Negotiated agreement to purchase Mitchell Hollow property for a new pressurized (PI) system pond for Lehi.

Advertisement

4. The concept for creating a PI pond near the Jordan River was Peterson’s idea.

Water has been a multi-generational interest for the Peterson family. His father, Virgil, was also instrumental in designing Lehi’s water system, and his son, David, is now the Chairman of the Lehi Metropolitan Water District.

To honor his achievements, the Lehi Metropolitan Water District furnished and installed a bridge at the north end of the Dry Creek Reservoir (over the Dry Creek inlet) next to SR92 that allows anglers, maintenance and safety personnel and trail users access to the Dry Creek Lake Water Works Project.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *