Lehi elf spreading Christmas cheer goes viral

In the 2003 movie Elf, Buddy reminded the world that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” Lehi resident, 13-year-old Ellie Revill, took Buddy the Elf’s sentiment to heart and sang to the patrons at a local Chilis restaurant, dressed like an elf.

Responding to a “dare,” on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Ellie was challenged by her older sister Shelby Revill to “get up and lead everyone at Chili’s in singing.” Ellie was dressed as an elf because she had been volunteering as an elf worker at Lehi Power Department’s Santa visit. Ellie didn’t have a change of clothes, so she went to Chilis dressed as an elf.

Already embarrassed by her elf costume, Ellie was uncertain about her sister’s challenge to stand up and sing. However, her father, Johnny Revill, upped the ante and threw a $100 bet on the table to “encourage” the singing.

“I denied the dare at first when my sister said I should do it, but when my dad bet me money, I was like, heck yeah,” said Ellie.

Chilis was full of customers, and Ellie felt “super nervous.” She said, “I didn’t know anyone in the restaurant, and I was scared nobody would sing along.”

Performing for Ellie is not new, as she has performed in various Lehi Arts Center productions. “I am familiar with performing in front of an audience, but this was different because it wasn’t following a script. It was about getting the audience involved in singing,” said Ellie.

Ellie’s father recorded her as she stood up and sang loudly, encouraging and leading the patrons of Chilis in a Christmas song. He made a reel of the whole event and posted it on TikTok. The reel started racking up views immediately, and within a short time and to date, the reel has 8.3 million views and counting. Ellie, the singing elf, is viral on TikTok.

“I feel really good about the whole thing; kids at school talk to me about it and say that I’m famous,” said Ellie.

Ellie is a student at Willowcreek Middle School and loves Lehi City. “Lehi is one of the best places on earth. I have so many friends, and I love the traditions here, like Round Up and Arts in the Park,” said Ellie.

Johnny Revill said, “Ellie’s best qualities are her bravery, kindness and leadership.” However, in the video, you can see her inner struggle trying to talk herself into it. She finally says in the video, ‘I can’t,’ and I thought that was it….but then she stands up and magic was made.”

Ellie’s bravery earned her $100 from her father. “My dad gave me the money, which is good because I am saving up for a Disneyland pass, and this money will go a long way. Thanks to my dad, I am already a third of the way to a pass,” said Ellie.

Ellie’s popularity goes beyond TikTok. She has been invited to appear on several local TV news broadcasts. With her newly gained fame, she will continue to spread Christmas cheer, and we can all use a little more of that this holiday season.