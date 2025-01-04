Childhood dream comes true for Lehi Teen at Miss America

Big dreams don’t come true overnight, but they’re worth all the effort and hard work. This week, Lehi’s own Kira Gardner, Miss Utah’s Teen, will compete on the Miss America stage for the opportunity to become Miss America’s Teen.

“I cannot believe the opportunity I have to represent the great state of Utah on the Miss America’s Teen stage. This is a huge dream come true for me and something I never thought I would be able to accomplish,” said Gardner. “In this moment, looking back on all of the things I have experienced and gone through to become the young woman I am today, I am filled with gratitude and love.”

Miss America represents the American Dream; a dream built on resilience, hope and possibility. Gardner has not only gained resilience, she has also found her voice, which she uses to spread hope across the state of Utah.

Gardner was crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen in 2022 and, throughout her year of service to the city of Lehi, she used her voice to share her community service initiative of “H.O.P.E. Through the Arts.”

“After Kira competed for Miss Lehi’s Teen the first time, she experienced bullying. She had to look deep inside herself to gain the courage to report the bullying. Ultimately, she thought of her Miss Lehi Teen directors, and she knew they wouldn’t want her to put up with how she was being treated, so she followed their example of courage and reported it,” said Helen Gardner, Kira’s mother.

Gardner courageously reported the bullying incidents, and that same day she watched the Miss America Competition on television. “Emma Broyles, a contestant, was asked on stage how she would handle a situation if a sponsor was treating her inappropriately. She answered without hesitation that she ‘wouldn’t put up with it, and that women should never be pushed around,’” said Helen.

Broyles went on to become Miss America later that night.

“Emma Broyles’ answer solidified in Kira that she made the right choice that day to report the bullying. I will never forget Kira jumping up and down on our ottoman in celebration of Emma’s answer and then crying because she knew she had done the right thing,” said Helen.

Gardner has used her voice to spread her message of hope across the state through workshops and events and by sharing her story.

“Kira has had the same initiative since she was 13, and it has evolved into hosting free monthly workshops to help communities experience lots of different art forms,” said Helen.

“I took the energy from a bad experience and put it into dancing. I found out how resilient I am, and that is why my community service initiative means so much to me,” said Gardner. Dancing brings peace to her, and she feels deeply about helping others find hope through different art forms.

Gardner has put in many hours preparing for the Miss America’s Teen competition.

“As I have prepared for this week, I have taken a lot of time to reflect on my journey here. I can honestly say that the Miss America Organization has made me into the young woman I am today, and it has changed my life. From watching Emma Broyles compete for Miss America and gaining the confidence to stand up for myself against bullying, to now advocating for hope and the fact that there is an art for everyone that will provide that hope,” said Gardner.

Gardner has dreamed of competing on the Miss America stage since she was three years old.

“My involvement in this program started when I was just three years old helping my mom with tickets at the Miss Lehi competition, eating all the sour patch watermelon candy backstage and passing out programs. I wished and prayed for this opportunity. I have been in awe of the Miss America Organization since I can remember,” said Gardner.

Gardner’s excitement is contagious as she speaks of the opportunity to compete at Miss America.

Gardner said, “I am ecstatic to check-in at Miss America’s Teen in Florida, attend orientation and compete. This is a dream come true for a girl who could have never imagined she would step onto the Miss America stage.”

The 2025 Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Competitions will be held at The Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 31, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025 culminating with the crowning of Miss America 2025 and Miss America’s Teen 2025.

“Utah, I am honored to be your representative and I can’t wait to bring H.O.P.E. Through the Arts to the entire nation. Miss America’s Teen, here I come,” said Gardner.

Dreams really do come true for three-year-old girls as Gardner competes on the Miss America stage this week.