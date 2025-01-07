Curtain rises on $30M theater as The Ruth debuts in Utah County

Robert Shelton | Lehi Free Press

The legacy of Ruth and Nathan Hale began simply: a young Ruth Emma Hudson performing plays for chickens and cows in her family’s barnyard while, in another part of Utah, Nathan Hale discovered his love for theater playing Little Jack Horner in a school production. Neither could have imagined that their shared passion would lead to a state-of-the-art theater bearing their names 78 years later.

On Jan. 4, the Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater celebrated its grand opening in Pleasant Grove, marking a new chapter in the couple’s theatrical legacy. The story of the theater’s namesakes mirrors the determination behind the new facility’s creation. In 1947, inspired by a newspaper article about a shortage of leading men in Hollywood, the young couple initially dreamed of movie careers. Though Hollywood stardom eluded them, they found their true calling by founding the Glendale Center Theater, beginning a theatrical legacy that would span generations.

“My mother, if she were here now, would be telling these stories in a way that would captivate you so much that when the actors arrived, people would be upset because they wanted to hear more from her instead,” recalled their son, Cody Hale, during the opening ceremony.

The $30 million project materialized through a partnership between the theater organization, Greg and Julie Cook, Pleasant Grove City, Utah County, the State of Utah and doTERRA, embodying the same entrepreneurial spirit that drove Ruth and Nathan to establish their first theater.

Greg and Julie Cook played a pivotal role in bringing the theater to Pleasant Grove. Through their foundation, the Cook Center for Human Connection, they helped coordinate the relationship between doTerra and the city. The project also attracted support from prominent Utah philanthropists

“We have spent 25 of our 35 years trying to find a home,” said Ann Swenson, one of the theater’s founders. “A home that we could fit all of our friends in, that we could grow in.”

The search ended when Greg and Julie Cook approached doTERRA’s founders about donating land for the project.

Ruth, described by her daughter-in-law Linda Hale as “ahead of her time—courageous, uninhibited, an entrepreneur,” and Nathan, remembered as “the calming force—strong, frugal, able to build anything,” would have marveled at the new facility’s capabilities.

At the heart of the complex stands the Scott and Karen Smith Grand Theatre, a stunning 670-seat venue named for the local entrepreneurs, philanthropists and longtime benefactors of Utah arts. This exquisite space will accommodate creative and artistic storytelling while maintaining the intimate feel for which the Hale’s theaters became known.

The facility also features the Lindsay Legacy Theater, set to open on Valentine’s Day with “Cinderella.” This 300-seat venue, designed to mirror the beloved original theater in Orem, honors the family of Joan and Dean Lindsay. The intimate space will host select main stage productions and youth season performances, carrying forward Ruth and Nathan’s tradition of accessible, family-friendly theater.

The transition marks a dramatic upgrade from the theater’s humble Orem origins, where staff once had to tape buckets to the ceiling to catch water leaking from the roof before it could drip onto patrons.

“The buckets that are taped to the ceiling to catch the drips before they hit the people aren’t here,” joked Anne Swenson during the opening ceremony, drawing knowing laughter from long-time patrons.

“This is going to be a great economic development driver,” said Pleasant Grove City Councilman Eric Jensen. The city demonstrated its commitment by allocating approximately $300,000 annually from its CARE (Culture, Arts, Recreation and Education) tax to support theater operations. Jensen emphasized the economic multiplier effect: “After they do their ticket sales and the amount of businesses that are going to come in here, restaurants and all that, we’ll probably get it back three-fold, four-fold on that.”

The theater’s season ticket program has already seen significant interest, with many patrons transferring their subscriptions from other venues. The theater’s competitive pricing strategy, made possible through donor support, aligns with Ruth and Nathan’s original vision of making theater accessible to all.

A distinctive feature of the new facility is the Impact Club, an exclusive membership program offering enhanced theater experiences. Members enjoy access to a dedicated lounge with valley views, modern furnishings, and a rooftop patio. The 5,500-square-foot Impact Club ballroom, equipped with professional sound and lighting, hosts pre-show member dinners and private functions on a terrace overlooking the Wasatch Mountains.

The facility’s technical capabilities would have amazed Ruth and Nathan. “Under the stage, we have the ability to move lifts around wherever we want,” explained Cody Swensen, describing the innovative grid system that allows for trap doors, rotating stages and creative staging possibilities. “You never know where a lift’s going to come up, or if a stairway’s going to go down, or a turntable’s going to appear.”

The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater’s opening represents more than just a new performance venue. As Cody Hale observed, “This is not just our legacy. This is a legacy for this community.” From a young couple chasing Hollywood dreams to a state-of-the-art theater complex bearing their name, Ruth and Nathan Hale’s passion for theater continues to enrich Utah County’s cultural landscape, now poised to inspire generations to come.

To learn more about The Ruth, including ticket information, season ticket packages, Impact Club membership opportunities, upcoming shows or sponsorship options, visit www.theruth.org.