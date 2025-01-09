Utah County sends highly trained firefighting team to Southern California 

According to a January 9 press release from Utah County officials, four Utah County firefighters are on their way to Southern California to assist in fighting the raging wildfires there. Santa Ana winds continue to accelerate the unprecedented and devastating fires, which are located in at least five different locations. The Pacific Palisades fires are noteworthy because they have destroyed a heavily populated area.

The Utah County firefighters are highly trained in wildland fires. The team consists of a battalion chief, two captains, and one firefighter, all of whom work full-time for Utah County. They began traveling today, with a Type 3 fire engine designed to fight fires in rural and wildland areas.

This team had just returned to Utah from Southern California on January 6 after assisting with fires over the Christmas holiday.

Utah County firefighters are affiliated with the Department of Emergency Management and are part of a task force that can respond to emergencies in various locations.

Utah County Commissioners applaud the bravery and sacrifice of these firefighters. “Utahns always step up to help, and we’re doing it again,” Commissioner Skyler Beltran said. “California is facing significant devastation, and Utah County Fire Chief Patrick Carlson and Utah County are proud to offer aid. We pray for the safety of our firefighters as they serve in this crisis.”