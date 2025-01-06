Connect with us

The Provo Airport saw major growth in 2024 as Utah County continues to grow

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: December 2024

Man saved by off-duty paramedic and nurse at the gym

LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2024

Dino-themed playground opens at Thanksgiving Point

Hunger’s silent battle in Utah County

Family violence rears its ugly head at the holidays

Shop with the Jazz Bear event marks 15 years

Lehi City has the 6th highest cost of living in Utah

As Utah County continues to grow, so does travel through Provo Airport, with nearly one million passengers in 2024. In a social media post on New Years Eve, the airport celebrated growth in passengers, flights, routes and airport improvements.

The airport serviced 6,150 commercial flights with over 900,000 passengers and airport officials forecast over one million riders in 2025.

Four new nonstop routes were added in 2024, including San Bernadino, California, Orlando, Florida, Washington D.C and Dallas, Texas.

American Airlines joined Allegiant and Breeze at the Provo Airport in 2024. American Airlines offers daily nonstop flights to Phoenix and Dallas, connecting Utah County flyers to international destinations. 

Airport improvements last year include a new temporary 5th gate, a second de-ice pad and beginning construction on a new snow removal equipment building. Cups and Cravings, a new coffee and pastry shop was added to serve travelers.

