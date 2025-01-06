The Provo Airport saw major growth in 2024 as Utah County continues to grow

As Utah County continues to grow, so does travel through Provo Airport, with nearly one million passengers in 2024. In a social media post on New Years Eve, the airport celebrated growth in passengers, flights, routes and airport improvements.

The airport serviced 6,150 commercial flights with over 900,000 passengers and airport officials forecast over one million riders in 2025.

Four new nonstop routes were added in 2024, including San Bernadino, California, Orlando, Florida, Washington D.C and Dallas, Texas.

American Airlines joined Allegiant and Breeze at the Provo Airport in 2024. American Airlines offers daily nonstop flights to Phoenix and Dallas, connecting Utah County flyers to international destinations.

Airport improvements last year include a new temporary 5th gate, a second de-ice pad and beginning construction on a new snow removal equipment building. Cups and Cravings, a new coffee and pastry shop was added to serve travelers.