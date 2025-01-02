Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year
2024 vs (2023)
Homes sold: 1,302(1,467)
Average home price: $619,747 ($579,819)
Median home price: $521,833 ($401,500)
Average days on the market: 55 (51)
Average price per square foot: $225.52 ($222.61)
Most expensive home sold: $3,500,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,867 sq. ft. / .65 acres
Least expensive home sold: $270,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,286 sq. ft. / condo
Home sales over $1 million: 105 (118)
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 1/2
