Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year

2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 1,302(1,467)



Average home price: $619,747 ($579,819)

Median home price: $521,833 ($401,500)



Average days on the market: 55 (51)

Average price per square foot: $225.52 ($222.61)

Most expensive home sold: $3,500,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,867 sq. ft. / .65 acres

Least expensive home sold: $270,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,286 sq. ft. / condo

Home sales over $1 million: 105 (118)

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 1/2

