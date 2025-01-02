Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: December 2024

Man saved by off-duty paramedic and nurse at the gym

LEHI'S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2024

Dino-themed playground opens at Thanksgiving Point

Hunger's silent battle in Utah County

Family violence rears its ugly head at the holidays

Shop with the Jazz Bear event marks 15 years

Lehi City has the 6th highest cost of living in Utah

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: November 2024

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year

Published

5 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: 2024 Year

2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 1,302(1,467)

Average home price: $619,747 ($579,819)

Median home price: $521,833 ($401,500)

Average days on the market: 55 (51)

Average price per square foot: $225.52 ($222.61)

Most expensive home sold: $3,500,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,867 sq. ft. / .65 acres

Least expensive home sold: $270,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,286 sq. ft. / condo

Home sales over $1 million: 105 (118)

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 1/2

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

