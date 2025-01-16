Utah Lake Authority to host carp contest throughout 2025 for $5,000 grand prize

The Utah Lake Authority recently announced a year-long competition to challenge teams of up to five anglers in catching and removing as many carp as possible. Along with an annual grand prize of $5,000, monthly prizes include $1,000 for teams that catch and remove the most carp.

“We see this as a fun way for people to help remove a non-native species that has made negative impacts on the lake and the native fish” said Luke Peterson, Executive Director of the Utah Lake Authority. “Since 2009, as much as 75 percent of carp have been removed and the native species, like the threatened June Sucker, are starting to come back but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Teams of up to five anglers can register at https://utahlake.gov/the-great-carp-hunt. Prizes will be based on the number of carp caught and removed as well as prizes for categories such as longest, heaviest, or smallest carp. The grand prize will be awarded based on the total number of carp caught and removed throughout the year from monthly competitions.

In the 1880s carp were introduced to Utah Lake to replace the dwindling number of native fish, including Bonneville cutthroat trout, and to provide locals with a hardy fish that was a popular food in other areas of the world. The carp’s aggressive foraging habits eventually destroyed the pondweed on the surface and the plant life on the lake floor and have drastically impacted native species and the health of Utah Lake.

For more information and to register a team, visit https://utahlake.gov/the-great-carp-hunt/