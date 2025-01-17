Alpine Bible Church continues expansion in Lehi

Autumn Olsen | Lehi Free Press

In 2008, Nathaniel and his wife, Stacy Wall, started a bible study group in Lehi dedicated to teaching those around them about the Biblical Jesus. In that same year, the group grew to half a dozen families. Between 2008 and 2013, what would later be known as the Alpine Bible Church (ABC) had to relocate to three different locations to accommodate its growing congregation before finding a more permanent location at a repurposed bar on Lehi’s State Street, where the church currently resides.

When asked about the cause for Alpine Bible Church’s continuously steady growth, Pastor Nathaniel Wall said, “There is a spiritual hunger in Utah. There is a hunger to know what the Bible actually says. We aren’t interested in telling people what is wrong, we are interested in telling people who they are in God’s eyes. When people come to find that, they leave with what they came looking for.”

Alpine Bible Church plans to relocate again to accommodate more individuals interested in attending weekly meetings and events. Most recently, the church secured a four-acre plot of land within the heart of Lehi off Main Street for a future meetinghouse. They are paying off the land, which will determine groundbreaking dates and building deadlines.

Wall adds, “Over the last couple of years in our country, spiritual hunger has grown drastically. Curing that spiritual hunger involves looking around and realizing that something is broken and needs to change. We believe we can help satisfy that hunger by helping others meet God. We love our community and are here to serve Lehi.”

Those interested in staying updated on Alpine Bible Church’s efforts to relocate and expand can find more information and ways to help at https://www.alpinebible.com/this-matters/. More information about church services and community events can be found at ABC’s website: https://www.alpinebible.com/.